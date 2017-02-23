trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

International

Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Venues & Destinations

submit your news email newsletter

People

3D Exhibits Promotes Genarella to Executive VP Sales and Marketing, Collins to Business Development Manager

Tweet 2/23/2017

3D Exhibits has promoted Nicole Genarella to the newly created position of executive vice president, sales and marketing. In her new role, Nicole will create strategy for 3D Exhibits’ sales team, client marketing services team and 3D Exhibits’ own marketing program. 3D Exhibits has also promoted Kelly Collins to the position of Business Development Manager.



Genarella has proven herself through over a decade of service to 3D Exhibits. She’s led brainstorm and creative ideation sessions for clients and cultivated and led a team of marketers who’ve won numerous awards for 3D Exhibits clients. One of Genarella’s greatest strengths is her ability to approach trade show marketing from a strategic standpoint.



Collins has a decade of industry experience. Over her four-year tenure with 3D Exhibits, she’s built strong client relationships and will leverage that experience moving forward as she mentors junior team members.



“Nicole is a team player, a powerhouse who makes everyone she works with more successful and Kelly’s soft spoken approach builds other team members’ confidence,” says Gene Faut, president of 3D Exhibits. Faut points to the 3D Exhibits New Business Development department that Genarella built from scratch as an example of how she helps sales people to learn, grow and succeed—and Collin’s success within that department as an example of her talent. “Our entire team, and our clients, are more successful because of Nicole and Kelly.”



Currently, Genarella and Collins are actively recruiting new team members. “We’re looking for people who love this industry, share our “clients-first” philosophy and like to be part of a diversely-skilled team,” says Nicole.





About 3D Exhibits

Privately held 3D Exhibits is fiercely committed to our clients’ success. We design, fabricate and manage exhibits and events—plus deliver supporting data capture, interactive tools, marketing integration and analytics. Our focus on client service, attention to detail and total program management has propelled our twenty-year old firm to an annual sales volume of $75 million. For more information visit





Contact:

ngenarella@3DExhibits.com











More information about 3D Exhibits...





3D Exhibits has promoted Nicole Genarella to the newly created position of executive vice president, sales and marketing. In her new role, Nicole will create strategy for 3D Exhibits’ sales team, client marketing services team and 3D Exhibits’ own marketing program. 3D Exhibits has also promoted Kelly Collins to the position of Business Development Manager.Genarella has proven herself through over a decade of service to 3D Exhibits. She’s led brainstorm and creative ideation sessions for clients and cultivated and led a team of marketers who’ve won numerous awards for 3D Exhibits clients. One of Genarella’s greatest strengths is her ability to approach trade show marketing from a strategic standpoint.Collins has a decade of industry experience. Over her four-year tenure with 3D Exhibits, she’s built strong client relationships and will leverage that experience moving forward as she mentors junior team members.“Nicole is a team player, a powerhouse who makes everyone she works with more successful and Kelly’s soft spoken approach builds other team members’ confidence,” says Gene Faut, president of 3D Exhibits. Faut points to the 3D Exhibits New Business Development department that Genarella built from scratch as an example of how she helps sales people to learn, grow and succeed—and Collin’s success within that department as an example of her talent. “Our entire team, and our clients, are more successful because of Nicole and Kelly.”Currently, Genarella and Collins are actively recruiting new team members. “We’re looking for people who love this industry, share our “clients-first” philosophy and like to be part of a diversely-skilled team,” says Nicole.About 3D ExhibitsPrivately held 3D Exhibits is fiercely committed to our clients’ success. We design, fabricate and manage exhibits and events—plus deliver supporting data capture, interactive tools, marketing integration and analytics. Our focus on client service, attention to detail and total program management has propelled our twenty-year old firm to an annual sales volume of $75 million. For more information visit www.3DExhibits.com Tweet



