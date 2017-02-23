|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Tips for Choosing the Right Trade Show Display Vendor Shows & Events
IDEAS and GES Touch Down in Houston with Super Bowl Fan Festival 'Wow' Factor International
Gielissen Boosts its Events Business Unit Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITOR News
Kathleen Meadowcroft Earns EXHIBITOR’s Diamond Level Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation EXHIBITORLIVE News
Group Delphi to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Sacramento EXHIBITOR News
Integrated Systems Europe Announces Finalists for ISE Stand Design Awards Competition Company News
ExhibitRecruiter's 2016 Compensation Survey Results Now Posted Online Venues & Destinations
Empire State Development Announces Selection of Design-Build Team for $1.5 Billion Expansion of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
3D Exhibits Promotes Genarella to Executive VP Sales and Marketing, Collins to Business Development Manager
2/23/2017
3D Exhibits has promoted Nicole Genarella to the newly created position of executive vice president, sales and marketing. In her new role, Nicole will create strategy for 3D Exhibits’ sales team, client marketing services team and 3D Exhibits’ own marketing program. 3D Exhibits has also promoted Kelly Collins to the position of Business Development Manager.
Genarella has proven herself through over a decade of service to 3D Exhibits. She’s led brainstorm and creative ideation sessions for clients and cultivated and led a team of marketers who’ve won numerous awards for 3D Exhibits clients. One of Genarella’s greatest strengths is her ability to approach trade show marketing from a strategic standpoint.
Collins has a decade of industry experience. Over her four-year tenure with 3D Exhibits, she’s built strong client relationships and will leverage that experience moving forward as she mentors junior team members.
“Nicole is a team player, a powerhouse who makes everyone she works with more successful and Kelly’s soft spoken approach builds other team members’ confidence,” says Gene Faut, president of 3D Exhibits. Faut points to the 3D Exhibits New Business Development department that Genarella built from scratch as an example of how she helps sales people to learn, grow and succeed—and Collin’s success within that department as an example of her talent. “Our entire team, and our clients, are more successful because of Nicole and Kelly.”
Currently, Genarella and Collins are actively recruiting new team members. “We’re looking for people who love this industry, share our “clients-first” philosophy and like to be part of a diversely-skilled team,” says Nicole.
About 3D Exhibits
Privately held 3D Exhibits is fiercely committed to our clients’ success. We design, fabricate and manage exhibits and events—plus deliver supporting data capture, interactive tools, marketing integration and analytics. Our focus on client service, attention to detail and total program management has propelled our twenty-year old firm to an annual sales volume of $75 million. For more information visit www.3DExhibits.com.
Contact:
ngenarella@3DExhibits.com
More information about 3D Exhibits...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|