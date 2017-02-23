trending Sponsored Content

CORT Trade Show and Events Names Byron Loper as Regional Sales Manager

CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings, the nation’s leading furniture and accessories rental company, today announced Byron Loper has joined the company as regional sales manager for the Southeast region.



Loper joins CORT Trade Show and Events with more than 13 years of industry experience, ranging from strategic supplier to professional planner. Most recently, he has served as an event planner for PSCU, a credit union service organization. He previously held general manager and director of events positions for two Florida-based event planning and production companies.



“I look forward to bringing my experience and expertise in enhancing customer service and motivating teams to a leading company in the events industry,” said Loper.



Loper holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from the University of Central Florida and will operate out of CORT Trade Show and Event’s Orlando district location.



“Byron joins the CORT team with solid experience in customer service and team management within our industry,” said Dave Flory, director of sales, Eastern region at CORT Trade Show and Events. “We are excited to welcome Bryon and look forward to the expertise he will bring to further enhance our event solutions.”



About CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings

CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings is the leading nationwide provider of rental furnishings for the meeting, events and exhibit industry. From high-profile special events to corporate meetings to weddings, CORT provides the rental furnishings that make expositions and events possible. CORT also provides rental furniture to the majority of trade shows and conferences in the nation, including shows and events in Canada. For more information, visit



About CORT

CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to providing excellent customer service. For more information, please visit





