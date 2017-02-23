trending Sponsored Content

The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Honored with Standout Exhibit Award

Tweet 2/23/2017

Jackie James, Director, World of Concrete | Global Exhibitions, congratulated RR USA, Inc. for an exhibit that was designed and built by The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group based in Chicago, Illinois. This booth was selected as one of 41 Standout Exhibit Ideas selected by the E3 Exhibiting Effectiveness Evaluation Team at the World of Concrete 2017 Show which was held in Las Vegas. This team felt that the booth designed by The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group was "eye-catching colorful back wall used large line drawings and good lighting to quickly let attendees know what they sell".



As a value-added exhibitor service, World of Concrete provides new/current exhibiting companies with a complimentary E3 Exhibiting Effectiveness Evaluation. To acknowledge exhibitors who displayed imaginative, creative, effective and/or unusual ideas, and serve as a show specific educational resource, we prepared this photographic report.







The World of Concrete Show is the industry’s only annual international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries showcasing leading industry suppliers featuring innovative products, construction machinery, construction equipment, safety training courses, new technologies and unlimited networking opportunities to give you new ways to sustain and grow your business.





About The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group

The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group is a full-service, trade show display company based in Chicago, Illinois, which serves clients nationally and internationally. Products include custom exhibit designs, modular exhibit displays, fabric booths, portable designs, custom rental exhibits, and accessories. The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group specializes in custom rental exhibits, drawing from its own display inventory to configure modular exhibits to fit all budgets and booth sizes, from 10 x 20 inline booths to 20 x 20 and larger island spaces. Their comprehensive trade show services include exhibit design, booth installation and dismantle, shipping and logistics, exhibit storage, exhibit management, online inventory and show management tools for clients, and marketing services such as market research, branding, graphic design and messaging. For more information go to





Contact:

karin@thetradeshownetwork.com









