PeopleVisionFX to Debut Photon HoloImager at EXHIBITORLIVE, Booth 954

PeopleVisionFX will be exhibiting its newest special effect technologies at



The Photon HoloImager is a new display device that provides the opportunity for animated effects to emerge from the flat chamber surfaces and move through holographic space. Utilizing unique PeopleVision technologies, the Photon HoloImager creates holographic images that captivate audiences and communicate information. The technique has the capacity to add a new dimension to any video presentation.



Because it combines motion and holographic imaging, the Photon HoloImager is ideally suited for face-to-face marketing applications such as trade shows and events, along with displays in museums and exhibits. The technology goes beyond the flat confines of conventional video to include almost unlimited information such as animations, charts, photos, graphs, videos, Mechanism of Disease, or Mechanism of Action presentations, all in 3D holographic space.



According to PeopleVisionFX President, Wayne Sullivant, the market need that prompted the development of Photon HoloImager is the need to communicate information to an audience that is increasingly impatient with traditional media. “By utilizing holographic animations, this technology attracts an attentive audience and creates a deeper involvement with a brand,” says Sullivant. “It gives an exhibitor a competitive advantage over the visual clutter of a typical trade show.”



The Photon HoloImager attracts audiences, communicates technical information in a memorable way, and positions a product as being innovative through the use of an innovative communications presentation. It uses technology that is modular and upwardly compatible so that the exhibit can be upgraded for future shows to incorporate new messages. It is compact, adaptable and reliable, with no moving parts. The display can be produced in virtually any size.



PeopleVisionFX, of Roselle, NJ, produces and markets creative special effects for theme parks, museums and corporate exhibits. PeopleVisionFX technologies include a unique system for three-dimensional video projection. Products using this technique include the SpokesMannequin, an animated figure that accurately reproduces the voice, likeness and expressive nuances of a live presenter. In addition to the SpokesMannequin, special effect displays from PeopleVisionFX include the Anatomical VideoSculpture, FollowTech projections, and MagicMirror technologies.



EXHIBITORLIVE will be the nation's largest gathering of trade show and corporate event marketing professionals. The annual event will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas and will include nearly 300 exhibitors. More than 5,000 trade show and event marketing professionals are expected to attend. The show is produced by EXHIBITOR magazine.



For more information, contact Wayne Sullivant at (973) 509-2056, waynesullivant@peoplevisionfx.com or www.peoplevisionfx.com





