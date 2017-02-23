trending Sponsored Content

ProExhibits Posts Impressive Sales Gains

Tweet 2/23/2017

ProExhibits, an award-winning design and production team of exhibit, event and environment experts serving clients worldwide, announced a 58% increase in sales comparing January 2017 to January 2016. The strong start to 2017 also follows a 16% increase in annual sales recorded at the end of 2016.



Dick Wheeler, President of ProExhibits stated, “Compared to a sub 5% annual industry growth rate, I’m very proud of our performance” and added, “We plan to keep our foot on the pedal as we look forward to the rest of 2017.”



No single category stood out as the driver for the extraordinary January performance as the company saw large increases across the board in custom, rental, permanent and mobile exhibits. To further explain Wheeler stated, “We’re helping clients achieve success with some very creative designs on display such as our Stikwood exhibit at the KBIS show in Orlando – that one created quite a splash. We also continue to have a growing number of clients at major shows such as the recent RSA conference.”



Unique for privately held companies of its type, ProExhibits is returning 20% of the company’s profits to their employees. Attracting and retaining excellent employees is one of the reasons that clients report a 99.7% customer satisfaction rating year after year.





About ProExhibits

ProExhibits is the largest Northern California based Event, Exhibit and Environments company with a staff of award winning designers and talented production crew. The company has made the Inc. Magazine “500” list, the “100 Fastest Growing Companies in Silicon Valley” list among other awards and certifications. For more information go to





Contact:

PMiller@proexhibits.com











More information about ProExhibits...





