GREEN CREATIVE Launches DLC Qualified HYPERBAY Series High Bay Luminaires
2/23/2017
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its 95W, 130W and 185W High Bay LED luminaires.
Part of GREEN CREATIVE’s new HYPERBAY Series, these DLC® qualified compact 2x2’ luminaires feature a lightweight sturdy construction. Each fixture comes with three different optic choices (general prismatic, medium and aisle) to meet all low and high bay application needs. The 95W version replaces up to a 175W MH and comes standard with the general prismatic optic. The 130W version replaces up to a 250W MH and comes standard with the medium optic. The 185W version replaces up to a 400W MH and also comes standard with the medium optic.
The customizable optics and three different lumen packages make the HYPERBAY Series a great choice for retrofitting warehouses, manufacturing plants, exhibition halls and other high or low bay applications. Each fixture uses a flicker-free driver which is ideal for gymnasium and sports arenas.
“Choosing the correct light distribution for each application provides greater illumination in the areas you need it most,” says GREEN CREATIVE’s Marketing Director Matt Leonard. “Selecting the correct lumen package and optic combination means less wasted light, fewer fixtures, and greater energy savings.”
The HYPERBAY Series uses the CoolSink open air design with vented housing to allow each fixture to be used in temperatures from -22°F/-30°C to 131°F/55°C. Each fixture can be suspended using aircraft cables or pendant mounted. Options include occupancy sensor, 347-480V, emergency and wire guards.
All versions run off 120-277V universal voltage, are dimmable on 0-10V circuits and come in 4000K and 5000K CCTs. These luminaires also last an extra-long 100,000 hours and feature a 10-year warranty.
Detailed information and leaflet for the HYPERBAY Series High Bays can be found here (PDF).
These products are available through GREEN CREATIVE distributors and are ready to ship from the company’s west coast and east coast distribution centers. For more information on where to purchase these products near you or how to become a distributor, please contact GREEN CREATIVE at: sales@greencreative.com or (866) 774-5433.
About GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE is a major solid state lighting development and manufacturing company based in the Bay Area, CA. The company specializes in retrofit lighting for the commercial market, offering a comprehensive line of LED lighting solutions. GREEN CREATIVE is fully integrated with strong R&D capabilities to constantly offer the latest technology available. For more information on GREEN CREATIVE please visit www.greencreative.com.
Contact:
sales@greencreative.com
