trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

International

Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Venues & Destinations

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

A.M.P. Events Ltd and Eventuosity, LLC Announce Partnership

Tweet 2/23/2017

A.M.P Events Limited and Eventuosity, LLC today announced a partnership making eventuosity the exclusive event planning and management application of A.M.P.’s live programming, including its annual Event Tech Live conference and exposition.



With eventuosity, the cloud-based software platform for event organizers, A.M.P. will automate and standardize the management of event logistics, scheduling, budget, and staff assignments to reduce cost and time required for event production. Enhanced collaboration among staff, volunteers, suppliers, and exhibitors ensures that production, run-of-show operations, and programming are aligned for success.



“Our partnership with Eventuosity brings new efficiencies to our event operations team so that we may direct greater focus to the attendee experience before, during, and after our events,” said Paul Allott, COO and Operations Director of A.M.P. “With eventuosity we now have technology in place to run our events from concept to completion, something we are confident all event organizers can achieve with this platform that reflects a true understanding of their needs and experience. ”



By making eventuosity available to all event stakeholders, Event Tech Live puts in place a unified system of communication, task management, and reporting that eliminates the inaccuracy, uncertainty, and risk that are common in an events process managed with ad-hoc combinations of spreadsheets, email, and other non-event platforms.



“We’re excited to be partnering with A.M.P. and the Event Tech Live team,” said Justin Panzer, CEO of Eventuosity. “With A.M.P.’s adoption of eventuosity, we are demonstrating the practical application of event-tech to benefit producers who have long played a key role in lead generation, marketing, and education of their organizations without the dedicated tools to support them.”





About A.M.P Events and Event Tech Live

Event Tech Live is Europe's first dedicated exhibition and conference for event professionals with an interest in technology. The show delivers creative live tech demos, immersive educational content, and expert Q&A sessions in an exciting and unique format.



About Eventuosity, LLC and the eventuosity software platform

Eventuosity is the creator of eventuosity which provides corporate, association, and non-profit event organizers a single, cloud-based platform to perform the key roles of project manager, team leader, logistics coordinator, and quality controller to successfully achieve program objectives and maximize ROI on the $500B+ spent annually on events. For more information go to





Contact:

justin.panzer@eventuosity.com









A.M.P Events Limited and Eventuosity, LLC today announced a partnership makingthe exclusive event planning and management application of A.M.P.’s live programming, including its annual Event Tech Live conference and exposition.With, the cloud-based software platform for event organizers, A.M.P. will automate and standardize the management of event logistics, scheduling, budget, and staff assignments to reduce cost and time required for event production. Enhanced collaboration among staff, volunteers, suppliers, and exhibitors ensures that production, run-of-show operations, and programming are aligned for success.“Our partnership with Eventuosity brings new efficiencies to our event operations team so that we may direct greater focus to the attendee experience before, during, and after our events,” said Paul Allott, COO and Operations Director of A.M.P. “Withwe now have technology in place to run our events from concept to completion, something we are confident all event organizers can achieve with this platform that reflects a true understanding of their needs and experience. ”By makingavailable to all event stakeholders, Event Tech Live puts in place a unified system of communication, task management, and reporting that eliminates the inaccuracy, uncertainty, and risk that are common in an events process managed with ad-hoc combinations of spreadsheets, email, and other non-event platforms.“We’re excited to be partnering with A.M.P. and the Event Tech Live team,” said Justin Panzer, CEO of Eventuosity. “With A.M.P.’s adoption of, we are demonstrating the practical application of event-tech to benefit producers who have long played a key role in lead generation, marketing, and education of their organizations without the dedicated tools to support them.”About A.M.P Events and Event Tech LiveEvent Tech Live is Europe's first dedicated exhibition and conference for event professionals with an interest in technology. The show delivers creative live tech demos, immersive educational content, and expert Q&A sessions in an exciting and unique format.About Eventuosity, LLC and the eventuosity software platformEventuosity is the creator ofwhich provides corporate, association, and non-profit event organizers a single, cloud-based platform to perform the key roles of project manager, team leader, logistics coordinator, and quality controller to successfully achieve program objectives and maximize ROI on the $500B+ spent annually on events. For more information go to www.eventuosity.com Tweet



