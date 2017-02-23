|
|
|
|
|
Shows & Events
ILC Golf Outing to Benefit Behind the Scenes Charity
2/23/2017
Ready to golf in 2017? ILC (Intelligent Lighting Creations of Arlington Heights, IL) will once again host the annual Golf Outing to benefit the Behind the Scenes Charity. This year’s event will be held at White Pines Golf Club (Bensenville IL) Thursday July 27th. This event is perfect for everyone, no matter their skill level, from beginners to scratch golfers. Foursomes will play in a round of “best ball” with additional challenges throughout the round. All skill levels are encouraged to participate.
The event will include a round of golf, lunch, cocktail hour, and dinner as well as a door-prize raffle and other games. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit Behind the Scenes. Golfer check-in begins at 12:00 with a 1pm shotgun start. Cocktails will commence immediately following the round with dinner to begin at 6:30.
For more information and registration please visit ilcgolf17.eventbrite.com.
Over the past 5 years, ILC has donated over $35,000 to Behind the Scenes supporting their mission of providing financial support for entertainment technology industry professionals who are seriously ill or injured or to their surviving family members.
Rick Rudolph, Chair of the Behind the Scenes Foundation, stated, “The ILC Golf Outing has become such an important annual event for Behind the Scenes. We love the fact that ILC is bringing so many people in the industry together for a fun day of golf and networking and that it results in such a tremendous contribution to the charity. There’s nothing better than having a great time while providing much needed support to our colleagues in need at the same time.”
For more information on Behind the Scenes visit www.behindthescenescharity.org.
About Intelligent Lighting Creations
Intelligent Lighting Creations (ILC) is a lighting and rigging production company servicing the trade show, corporate, concert, and special event industries. Over the subsequent 20 years ILC has developed a lighting system integration division which focuses on the design and implementation of permanently installed lighting systems. Specializing in the integration of cutting edge installations ILC works with schools, houses of worship and architectural design houses on large, high profile projects. ILC is a full service lighting company with unmatched gear and the professional skills to make any production or installation a success. For more information go to www.ilc.com.
Contact:
tamara@ilc.com
|
|
|
