People
ILC Announces Rhiann Owen as Inside Sales Representative
2/23/2017
ILC is pleased to announce that Rhiann Owen as a new Insides Salesperson. Rhiann is a Chicago native who was indulged in theater and the arts at an early age. In 2012, Rhiann began working with independent filmmakers in the Chicagoland area and before she knew it she was working more behind the camera than in front of it. By 2013 she was producing films that were featured in the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX. The past couple of years, Rhiann has been focusing on a different route. While still honing her skills in the industry, she became involved with live audio and lighting production.
Rhiann’s responsibilities at ILC include managing customers’ expectations, providing recommendations on equipment and services as well as quotations, and customer service.
Rhiann commented: “I am thrilled to join the team at ILC. I hope to grow with the company and continue working with our customers to develop amazing lighting systems.” Tom Siko, Vice President of Sales & Marketing notes: “adding Rhiann is critical for ILC in providing a high level of customer service and expertise to our clients”. Rhiann can be reached at rhiann@ilc.com or (224) 222-1383 direct.
About Intelligent Lighting Creations
Intelligent Lighting Creations (ILC) is a lighting and rigging production company servicing the trade show, corporate, concert, and special event industries. Over the subsequent 20 years ILC has developed a lighting system integration division which focuses on the design and implementation of permanently installed lighting systems. Specializing in the integration of cutting edge installations ILC works with schools, houses of worship and architectural design houses on large, high profile projects. ILC is a full service lighting company with unmatched gear and the professional skills to make any production or installation a success. For more information go to www.ilc.com.
Contact:
tamara@ilc.com
