Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

Access TCA to Help Healthcare Marketers See the Bigger Picture at EXHIBITORLIVE

Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/23/2017

Drawing on years of hands-on client experience and important strategic partnerships, Access TCA principal, Jon Ellms, and director of client services, Brendan Emerson, will be sharing some of the insights, trends, and best practices gathered from strategy sessions as well as the show floor.



Natalie Norris, exhibits manager, ASCO, and Michael Young, principal, biomedwoRx, join Jon Ellms on Monday morning, March 13, 2017, 8-9:30 AM, for a session entitled



Brendan Emerson and Natalie Norris will present



Plus, to extend the healthcare conversation, Access will be sponsoring the HCEA reception at EXHIBITORLIVE on Monday evening, from 5:30-6:30, in Palm A, Mandalay Bay, a reception open to everyone who is part of the healthcare exhibiting community.





About Access

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





Contact:

jellms@accesstca.com











