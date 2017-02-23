|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA to Help Healthcare Marketers See the Bigger Picture at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/23/2017
Drawing on years of hands-on client experience and important strategic partnerships, Access TCA principal, Jon Ellms, and director of client services, Brendan Emerson, will be sharing some of the insights, trends, and best practices gathered from strategy sessions as well as the show floor.
Natalie Norris, exhibits manager, ASCO, and Michael Young, principal, biomedwoRx, join Jon Ellms on Monday morning, March 13, 2017, 8-9:30 AM, for a session entitled Pharma Exhibiting: Creative Compliance (M203) in which they will explore, each from a different perspective, how pharmaceutical exhibitors can go beyond restrictions and create new ways of fostering engagement through memorable exhibit experiences.
Brendan Emerson and Natalie Norris will present Develop a Strategy for Successful Healthcare Exhibiting (T219) on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 10-11:30 AM, in which they will outline a step-by-step approach to help healthcare exhibitors develop a winning exhibit program. Quite simply, this is a session for marketers who want to understand how healthcare professionals learn and to identify those elements in the exhibit program that provide a memorable learning experience.
Plus, to extend the healthcare conversation, Access will be sponsoring the HCEA reception at EXHIBITORLIVE on Monday evening, from 5:30-6:30, in Palm A, Mandalay Bay, a reception open to everyone who is part of the healthcare exhibiting community.
About Access
Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more.
Contact:
jellms@accesstca.com
More information about Access TCA...
|
