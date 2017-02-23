|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results Shows & Events
IDEAS and GES Touch Down in Houston with Super Bowl Fan Festival 'Wow' Factor International
Gielissen Boosts its Events Business Unit Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITOR News
Kathleen Meadowcroft Earns EXHIBITOR’s Diamond Level Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation EXHIBITORLIVE News
Group Delphi to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Sacramento EXHIBITOR News
Integrated Systems Europe Announces Finalists for ISE Stand Design Awards Competition Company News
ExhibitRecruiter's 2016 Compensation Survey Results Now Posted Online Venues & Destinations
Empire State Development Announces Selection of Design-Build Team for $1.5 Billion Expansion of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
T3 Expo's Innovative Presta Technology to be Featured at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/23/2017
T3 Expo, a general contractor for tradeshows and corporate events, has been reducing the complexity that is synonymous with the events industry since it was founded seven years ago. Its new and innovative-patented tradeshow technology, Presta™ is being featured at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketers, held on March 12-16, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay. The technology is having an impact on the industry like no other in the industry.
“We have completely rebranded an entire tradeshow overnight for some clients with this technology—a request that would have been impossible using traditional tradeshow tools and systems,” said Chris Valentine, chief executive officer, T3 Expo. “We also have used Presta™ already this year for transforming internal corporate events for major Fortune 500 companies.”
Presta™ is a Magnetic Panel System that allows labor to install panels to system structures instantly with a click. Workers can cover an 8-foot high by 20-foot wide wall with graphics in six seconds. This innovative approach creates flexibility in design and allows for stress-free, last minute changes by clients.
As the most efficient and versatile visual branding system in the events and exhibits industry, the patented technology also allows for rich wraps, textures and seamless graphics to be assembled quickly because it is built on the same standard metal frames that tradeshow laborers are accustomed to using. See it here live: www.t3expo.com/presta.
T3 Expo’s Presta™ Technology does not cost any more than a traditional tradeshow or event system’s structure, there is no storage or refurbishing fees and there is a substantial cost savings due to less time for labor and set up.
“We created the T3 Presta™ technology because we knew there had to be a better, easier more thoughtful way to creating tradeshow booths and delivering customized but flexible experiences for our clients,” added Valentine.
T3 Expo welcomes journalists and others who want to see T3 Presta™ Technology in action, to join them at the EXHIBITORLIVE at booth #1639. To learn more about T3 Expo and Presta™, please visit us at www.t3expo.com.
About T3 Expo
T3 Expo defines, develops and delivers what is needed for event managers to better manage what exhibitors want and attendees dream. T3 Expo has scores of Eventgineers, who apply their collective experience each and every day to redefine the design, development and delivery of events around the world. Our Eventgineers can rebrand entire events overnight or apply their decades of experience to save clients planning and production headaches. With the use of T3’s Presta™ technology, T3 Eventgineers are able to work with clients to create an event space that is needed to foster important ideas and sharable moments.
Contact:
theffernan@t3expo.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|