trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

International

Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Venues & Destinations

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

T3 Expo's Innovative Presta Technology to be Featured at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/23/2017

T3 Expo, a general contractor for tradeshows and corporate events, has been reducing the complexity that is synonymous with the events industry since it was founded seven years ago. Its new and innovative-patented tradeshow technology, Presta™ is being featured at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketers, held on March 12-16, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay. The technology is having an impact on the industry like no other in the industry.



“We have completely rebranded an entire tradeshow overnight for some clients with this technology—a request that would have been impossible using traditional tradeshow tools and systems,” said Chris Valentine, chief executive officer, T3 Expo. “We also have used Presta™ already this year for transforming internal corporate events for major Fortune 500 companies.”



Presta™ is a Magnetic Panel System that allows labor to install panels to system structures instantly with a click. Workers can cover an 8-foot high by 20-foot wide wall with graphics in six seconds. This innovative approach creates flexibility in design and allows for stress-free, last minute changes by clients.



As the most efficient and versatile visual branding system in the events and exhibits industry, the patented technology also allows for rich wraps, textures and seamless graphics to be assembled quickly because it is built on the same standard metal frames that tradeshow laborers are accustomed to using. See it here live:



T3 Expo’s Presta™ Technology does not cost any more than a traditional tradeshow or event system’s structure, there is no storage or refurbishing fees and there is a substantial cost savings due to less time for labor and set up.







“We created the T3 Presta™ technology because we knew there had to be a better, easier more thoughtful way to creating tradeshow booths and delivering customized but flexible experiences for our clients,” added Valentine.



T3 Expo welcomes journalists and others who want to see T3 Presta™ Technology in action, to join them at the EXHIBITORLIVE at booth #1639. To learn more about T3 Expo and Presta™, please visit us at





About T3 Expo

T3 Expo defines, develops and delivers what is needed for event managers to better manage what exhibitors want and attendees dream. T3 Expo has scores of Eventgineers, who apply their collective experience each and every day to redefine the design, development and delivery of events around the world. Our Eventgineers can rebrand entire events overnight or apply their decades of experience to save clients planning and production headaches. With the use of T3’s Presta™ technology, T3 Eventgineers are able to work with clients to create an event space that is needed to foster important ideas and sharable moments.





Contact:

theffernan@t3expo.com









T3 Expo, a general contractor for tradeshows and corporate events, has been reducing the complexity that is synonymous with the events industry since it was founded seven years ago. Its new and innovative-patented tradeshow technology, Presta™ is being featured at EXHIBITOR2017, the 29th Annual Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketers, held on March 12-16, 2017 at the Mandalay Bay. The technology is having an impact on the industry like no other in the industry.“We have completely rebranded an entire tradeshow overnight for some clients with this technology—a request that would have been impossible using traditional tradeshow tools and systems,” said Chris Valentine, chief executive officer, T3 Expo. “We also have used Presta™ already this year for transforming internal corporate events for major Fortune 500 companies.”Presta™ is a Magnetic Panel System that allows labor to install panels to system structures instantly with a click. Workers can cover an 8-foot high by 20-foot wide wall with graphics in six seconds. This innovative approach creates flexibility in design and allows for stress-free, last minute changes by clients.As the most efficient and versatile visual branding system in the events and exhibits industry, the patented technology also allows for rich wraps, textures and seamless graphics to be assembled quickly because it is built on the same standard metal frames that tradeshow laborers are accustomed to using. See it here live: www.t3expo.com/presta T3 Expo’s Presta™ Technology does not cost any more than a traditional tradeshow or event system’s structure, there is no storage or refurbishing fees and there is a substantial cost savings due to less time for labor and set up.“We created the T3 Presta™ technology because we knew there had to be a better, easier more thoughtful way to creating tradeshow booths and delivering customized but flexible experiences for our clients,” added Valentine.T3 Expo welcomes journalists and others who want to see T3 Presta™ Technology in action, to join them at the EXHIBITORat booth #1639. To learn more about T3 Expo and Presta™, please visit us at www.t3expo.com About T3 ExpoT3 Expo defines, develops and delivers what is needed for event managers to better manage what exhibitors want and attendees dream. T3 Expo has scores of Eventgineers, who apply their collective experience each and every day to redefine the design, development and delivery of events around the world. Our Eventgineers can rebrand entire events overnight or apply their decades of experience to save clients planning and production headaches. With the use of T3’s Presta™ technology, T3 Eventgineers are able to work with clients to create an event space that is needed to foster important ideas and sharable moments. Tweet



