Steel Space Concepts Launches New Website

Tweet 2/23/2017

Experiential marketing is a type of marketing attempting to engage with customers by having them participate in the brands effort to grow recognition. According to industry numerous experts, brands use mobile marketing and pop-up stores as a way to enhance live experience with actual and prospective clients.



Steel Space Concepts pushes the boundaries of experiential marketing by using shipping containers to create turnkey marketing solutions in the form of interactive booth for business. The fully customized shipping containers are used to promote a brand’s products by allowing marketing efforts to be displayed wherever the company feels it needs to be. These types of containers are designed to generate further media coverage and increase the customer’s attention to a specific booth by 25%. Steel Space Concepts strives to provide a unique modular experience that is mobile, quick to set up, while being environmentally conscious.



The NEW website The new website has been designed to detail SSC’s product offering (Hydraulic containers, Lite Serie and Custom made containers) and better showcase all recent project activations. With the integration of a LiveChat module and an event focused contact form, our representatives will now ensure a better and faster direct communication with clients when requested with quotes or for product specific questions.



To demonstrate the infinite possibilities of SSC’s containers and to inspire prospective clients, the website now offers a new gated content section containing a large amount of 3D renderings. Marketing agencies can now download SSC’s marketing kit and distribute it as a communication piece when presenting their clients with innovative marketing possibilities.



According to Charles Gaudiot, Senior Creative Producer at Steel Space Concepts, "Faced with our evergrowing customer base, this new Website enables us to deliver more information in as few clicks as possible on the user's part. Improved ergonomics is supported by a convenient user interface, more relevant content, and an esthetically pleasing display. We, at Steel Space Concepts, are proud of the recent progress we have made towards better targeting the needs of our customers and improve our service and sales processes... Stay tuned: there will be more to come!" Steel Space Concepts' new website will be updated on a regular basis with all new activations, product development and promotions.





About Steel Space Concepts

Experiential marketing leaders in North America, Steel Space Concepts has worked with Fortune 100 companies from almost every industry and counts as its clients Pepsi, Google, Adidas, Sony, Reebok, Audi and much more. SSC’s modified shipping containers are designed for safety, quick deployment, effortless handling and reduced costs. The company also focuses on being green and using sustainable approaches whenever applicable. Steel Space Concepts looks forward to working with business and helping them customize their next booth to increase brand awareness! Visit us at





Contact:

gadufour@steelspaceconcepts.com









