People
Dax Callner Joins GES as Chief Strategy Officer - Events
2/23/2017
GES, a global experiential marketing partner producing live events, announced the addition of experienced marketing leader Dax Callner as chief strategy officer - events. Callner brings more than 20 years of experience as a chief strategist and measurement specialist, and has overseen strategic agency relationships for leading global brands.
“Dax is an innovative thinker and recognized leader on strategy, event management and innovative practices, and we’re excited for him to join the GES team,” said GES Executive Vice President of Strategy and MarketWorks, David Saef. “Dax brings a wealth of client experience having worked with leading global brands in the technology, financial, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods sectors. He is a terrific addition.”
Prior to joining GES, Callner was chief strategy officer with Sparks where he built a leading event strategy and measurement practice. Before this, he founded Crux, a strategic marketing consultancy specializing in digital, social and experiential initiatives. He was also a vice president and senior strategist with Momentum Worldwide, where he led engagements with major global brands.
“I’m thrilled to join the GES team and to focus on helping our clients and their targets get incredible value out of event activations,” Callner said. “I’ve worked in collaboration with GES many times while at other agencies, and I’m really glad to now be on this respected team.”
Callner has developed business and consumer events, multi-channel marketing campaigns, digital strategies, and street-marketing initiatives. He has published numerous articles on innovations in marketing and regularly speaks at industry leadership events.
About GES
GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the seventh year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the “World’s 50 Largest Agency Companies.” For more information, visit www.ges.com.
Contact:
DPage@ges.com
More information about GES...
