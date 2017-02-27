|
People, Shows & Events
Bemidji State Exhibit Design Student's Design Selected for EDPA EuroShop Booth
2/27/2017
Bemidji State University exhibit design student Hannah Sernett has been named the winner of the 2017 EDPA EuroShop Exhibit Competition.
The Exhibit Designers and Producers Association (EDPA) supports two exhibit design programs that help prepare the industry’s next generation of designers: an undergraduate program at Bemidji State University in Bemidji MN; and a graduate program at SUNY/FIT in New York City.
Every three years, EDPA engages both groups of students in the university affiliation program with a design competition.
The winning design in the competition is built as the official EDPA exhibit at EuroShop, and the winning designer is provided a trip to Dusseldorf, Germany, to see the exhibit design come to life. Sernett, a junior in the program at BSU, will make the trip to EuroShop with a number of other Bemidji State students.
“This EuroShop design competition is a great learning experience for the students by helping them understand international design differences as well as an experience via a RFP in which long time industry designer Tony Erpelding of Group Delphi acted as the customer,” said Randal Acker President & COO of EXHIBITOR Media Group. “As I understand it, the competition was filled with a number of outstanding entries, which underscores the importance of the EDPA University Affiliation program working with these two institutions. They are providing some great talent for our industry.”
For more information about EuroShop, go to www.euroshop-tradefair.com.
About Bemidji State University
Bemidji State University, located in northern Minnesota's lake district, occupies a beautiful campus along the shore of Lake Bemidji. The University enrolls nearly 5,000 students annually and offerings include more than 65 undergraduate majors and 13 graduate programs encompassing the liberal arts, interdisciplinary studies and applied fields. The University is a member of the Minnesota State College and Universities System and has a faculty and staff of nearly 600. University signature themes include environmental stewardship, civic engagement and global/multicultural understanding. For more information, go to www.bemidjistate.edu.
About EDPA
The Exhibit Designers and Producers Association (EDPA), founded in 1954, is an internationally recognized national trade association with more than 300 corporate members from 18 countries that are engaged in the design, manufacture, transport, installation and service of displays and exhibits primarily for the exhibition and event industry. EDPA's purpose is to provide education, leadership and networking for the advancement of its members and the exhibition industry. In addition to providing regional industry education programs through its six chapters, EDPA organizes one annual meeting, tradeshow and golf tournament in a resort location for industry members and their suppliers. EDPA holds quarterly board meetings, publishes a printed quarterly newsletter, monthly electronic newsletter and membership directory. EDPA also hosts several industry awards, educational surveys and supports the EDPA Foundation. Visit www.edpa.com for more information.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
|
