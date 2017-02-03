|
|
|
|
|
Company News
AED Expands its AV Stumpfl Rental Portfolio
3/2/2017
AED, the acclaimed Belgian AV solutions provider, recently expanded its rental product portfolio by investing in six brand new Wings Engine Stage media servers and two Wings Engine Pro Quad servers, as well as 10 UHD Player units.
In addition to media server and media playout hardware, AED also purchased a great number of AV Stumpfl® VarioClip projection screens.
VarioClip screens offer a full clean profile without studs and press snaps. The projection screen surface tension can be adjusted to ambient temperature with a great frame stability and accuracy.
AV Stumpfl CEO Tobias Stumpfl: "AED has been one of our closest partners in Europe for quite a few years now. It makes us particularly happy to see that both our projection screens and media server related product ranges continue to be important parts of the AED family's rental product portfolio. We know the AED team is highly professional from first hand experience, because we have cooperated with them on many occasions in the past and are looking forward to supporting them in the future."
Both companies officially announced the product order at this year's Integrated Systems Europe trade fair in Amsterdam.
AED Display Managing Director Thierry Heldenbergh commented on the substantial investment: “We have been working with AV Stumpfl for some years now and have always been very satisfied with the quality and service they provide. This level of quality can be considered as an example for the industry and definitely meets our strict standards. We hope to continue our cooperation with AV Stumpfl for many years to come!
Not only do we believe in the AV Stumpfl products, but even more so in the people behind them.
The efforts of all these talented people result in projection screens with a reputation of uncompromising durability and ease-of-use whilst their media servers are known for their stability and rugged design.
AED group was the first company to invest in AV Stumpfl RAW servers right after the official release at last year’s ISE. Those servers are now considered the standard for uncompressed playback. So we will uphold our reputation to be first and are sure the brand new Stage engine V2 rocked the show!”
For more information, go to www.aeddisplay.com.
Contact:
avstumpfl@k-communications.com
|
