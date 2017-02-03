|
|
|
|
|
People
Holman Exhibits Promotes Sakina Khawaja to Marketing Director
3/2/2017
Holman Exhibits is proud to announce the promotion of Sakina Khawaja to Marketing Director. Sakina’s addition to Holman has made a major impact on the company. One of her biggest achievements includes implementing internal marketing initiatives to grow team leadership, which in turn has led to an increase in overall sales and client satisfaction.
Sakina’s career has taken her many places, and allowed her to gain invaluable experience ranging from fashion, to publishing, to online media, to branding and communications and ultimately to driving sales. These varied skills will prove invaluable to Holman, as Sakina continues to lead the direction of the internal and external branding that will help propel Holman forward in what has already been a successful 50 years in the retail solutions business.
As Marketing Director, Sakina has clear goals for what she hopes to accomplish. “To enhance the Holman brand, working with every department to maximize the internal talent. I want to continue to grow the collaborative process between departments that will ultimately provide a better customer experience, which is a must in this constantly evolving world of brand experience.”
Please join us in congratulating Sakina on this well-deserved promotion!
For over 50 years, Holman has been committed to designing and fabricating branded environments that enable clients to create immersive experiences for their target audiences. Holman is a turnkey service provider with specialized experience in creating trade show exhibits, retail displays and environments, museums, interpretive centers, events and custom trailers.
For more information go to www.holmanexhibits.com.
Contact:
Khawaja@holmanexhibits.com
|
|
|
