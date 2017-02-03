|
People
EVOLIO Marketing Names Sarita Morrison Communications Manager
3/2/2017
EVOLIO Marketing Inc., an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that it has hired Sarita Morrison as communications manager.
Morrison, who previously provided business development expertise for Exhibit Surveys Inc., AG Salesworks, and Workiva, is currently focusing on sales support, marketing, and operations. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Curry College.
“Sarita’s industry experience and initiative will significantly contribute to EVOLIO’s future, ” commented Joe Federbush, president, EVOLIO Marketing Inc. “As we celebrate the success of the company’s first year in business, I am psyched to have such a capable associate help manage EVOLIO’s rapid growth.”
“Over the past year, I have watched EVOLIO Marketing develop a strong market presence specifically because its services are built around authentic measurement,” said Morrison. “It has been inspiring to observe, and I feel very motivated to contribute significantly to bring EVOLIO’s offerings to more event marketers.”
About EVOLIO Marketing
EVOLIO Marketing Inc. is dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences in a way that profoundly impacts their businesses and professions. Celebrating its first year in business, EVOLIO Marketing’s exclusive portfolio of marketing solutions will evolve your brand’s entire event marketing process beginning with identifying business challenges to obtaining measurable and actionable results. EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to www.EVOLIOmarketing.com.
Contact:
marilyn@kronercommunications.com
