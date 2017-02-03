|
Kaon Interactive Adds Augmented Reality (AR) Experiences to its Expansive B2B High Velocity Marketing Platform
3/2/2017
Kaon Interactive, the leading provider of 3D interactive sales and marketing engagement applications, today announced it has launched new augmented reality experiences within its High Velocity Marketing Platform™. Deployed by numerous Fortune 500 companies such as Cisco, Becton Dickinson, IBM, GE, this platform is used to amplify customer engagement and consistently communicate complex value stories across every sales and marketing environment.
Kaon AR™ is the first and only B2B marketing application that integrates interactive 3D Product Models (that look and behave just like the actual products) into real-world business environments (physical lab, data center, office, manufacturing plant). Users can now interact with the fully scaled digital products on Tango-enabled mobile devices, such as the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, to explore product features, unique differentiators and marketing messages, while demonstrating product workflow and process in simulated, real life business environments.
Prospects develop a deeper understanding of the products and become emotionally connected as they learn how the product operates, view integrated marketing messages, and explore product options, functions, and features. Users can then capture both photos and videos of the digital 3D Product Models within the existing business environment and share them (via email) with other purchasing influencers, moving risk-adverse and skeptical buyers to enthusiastic customers.
“At CES the WOW factor of demonstrating our cloud systems using augmented reality was amazing,” said Rachel Zerilla, Marketing Analyst at Seagate Technology. “Investors, customers, partners and analysts could walk right into the system to explore unique features and visualize it in the physical space at scale. It fit in perfectly as to how we were deploying technology innovation at the event.”
The Kaon AR™ experience is immediately available to all Kaon customers as part of Kaon’s High Velocity Marketing Platform™, giving them the ability to instantly show their prospects what their world would look like after they have adopted a solution, providing the first immersive sales and marketing experiences available for B2B marketers.
“The effectiveness of marketing and sales experiences are dramatically increased when customers can see your products appear in their actual physical space and can then contextualize the benefits of that solution because they have that clear mental image of how that product fits and works,” said Gavin Finn, President & CEO of Kaon Interactive. “It truly creates an emotional connection with prospects that transcends traditional sales and marketing relationships.”
About Kaon Interactive
Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Their interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company’s interactive 3D product marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. More than 5,000 Kaon Interactive applications are being used worldwide at trade shows, remote sales demonstrations, product launches, executive briefing centers, and websites by leading global product manufacturing companies. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com.
Contact:
kelly@redjavelin.com
More information about Kaon Interactive...
