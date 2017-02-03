|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
The Power of Storytelling for Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITOR News
Integrated Systems Europe Announces Finalists for ISE Stand Design Awards Competition EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference to Open with Rookie Exhibitors' Quick-Start Program Workshop on March 12 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 to Showcase Top-Selling Business Authors EXHIBITORLIVE News
Intel's Victor Torregroza to Lead EXHIBITORLIVE Session: How to Make Your Brand Stand Out on the Trade Show Floor EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners International
Unique Roof Creates Thailand's Largest Column-free Exhibition Space Shows & Events
Maastricht, the Netherlands, Selected to Host European Congress on Biotechnology 2020 Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Available Light Announces Two Major Staff Promotions
3/2/2017
Available Light is excited to announce the promotion of two staff members: Derek Barnwell, Assoc. IALD from the Raleigh studio to Principal and Rachel Gibney, Assoc. IALD, LC from the NYC studio to Senior Associate.
It’s been two years since Derek returned to his Raleigh roots, and in that time, he’s become an integral part of the Triangle design community. His workload is both local, including a major renovation to the library at Wake Forest University, and national, such as the National Museum of the U.S. Army outside Washington DC. As a Principal, Derek, a 12-year veteran at the company, will not only continue to foster client relationships and manage projects; he will more formally participate in setting the direction of Available Light as it enters its second 25 years of serving our clients.
“I’m extremely thrilled to report that Derek’s transition to North Carolina has been a great move for the company, and that is due to Derek’s dedication, hard work, commitment to the local design & construction industry, and sense of humor,” says Steven Rosen, FIALD, Available Light’s President & Creative Director, “We look forward to growing the company below the Mason-Dixon line!”
Rachel, a native Arizonian, first arrived at Available Light as a Designer in 2013. Since joining the studio, she has contributed to the award-winning National Archives Rotunda Renovation, The Museum of the American Revolution, and new Science Research Centers at both Skidmore College and Amherst College.
“I first met Rachel at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. I was immediately impressed with her rare ability to filter through complex project requirements and, in an instant, cut through the clutter to unleash key design criteria,” says Steven, “In her tenure at Available Light, Rachel has dedicated herself to lighting the world better and smarter. We are very happy to see her continued success at the company.”
About Available Light
Available Light is an innovative, award-winning Lighting Design firm specializing in the fields of Museum Exhibition, Architecture and Corporate Theater. Our comprehensive services address the full design process from master-planning to specification to final lighting tune-up. Delivering sustainable solutions for compelling, high performance environments is central to our mission. For more information go to www.availablelight.com.
Contact:
sarah@availablelight.com
More information about Available Light...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|