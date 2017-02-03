trending Sponsored Content

Available Light Announces Two Major Staff Promotions

Tweet 3/2/2017

Available Light is excited to announce the promotion of two staff members: Derek Barnwell, Assoc. IALD from the Raleigh studio to Principal and Rachel Gibney, Assoc. IALD, LC from the NYC studio to Senior Associate.



It’s been two years since Derek returned to his Raleigh roots, and in that time, he’s become an integral part of the Triangle design community. His workload is both local, including a major renovation to the library at Wake Forest University, and national, such as the National Museum of the U.S. Army outside Washington DC. As a Principal, Derek, a 12-year veteran at the company, will not only continue to foster client relationships and manage projects; he will more formally participate in setting the direction of Available Light as it enters its second 25 years of serving our clients.



“I’m extremely thrilled to report that Derek’s transition to North Carolina has been a great move for the company, and that is due to Derek’s dedication, hard work, commitment to the local design & construction industry, and sense of humor,” says Steven Rosen, FIALD, Available Light’s President & Creative Director, “We look forward to growing the company below the Mason-Dixon line!”



Rachel, a native Arizonian, first arrived at Available Light as a Designer in 2013. Since joining the studio, she has contributed to the award-winning National Archives Rotunda Renovation, The Museum of the American Revolution, and new Science Research Centers at both Skidmore College and Amherst College.



“I first met Rachel at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. I was immediately impressed with her rare ability to filter through complex project requirements and, in an instant, cut through the clutter to unleash key design criteria,” says Steven, “In her tenure at Available Light, Rachel has dedicated herself to lighting the world better and smarter. We are very happy to see her continued success at the company.”





Available Light is an innovative, award-winning Lighting Design firm specializing in the fields of Museum Exhibition, Architecture and Corporate Theater. Our comprehensive services address the full design process from master-planning to specification to final lighting tune-up. Delivering sustainable solutions for compelling, high performance environments is central to our mission. For more information go to





