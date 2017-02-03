|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
|
|
|
People, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EVOLIO Marketing’s Joe Federbush to Present Educational Sessions at EXHIBITORLIVE
3/2/2017
EVOLIO Marketing Inc., an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will present educational sessions at EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas on March 15 and 16.
This conference features university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing.
Following are the sessions Federbush will lead:
Intel Corporation: How to Make Your Brand Stand Out on the Trade Show Floor
With Victor Torregroza, brand experiences program manager, Global Event Marketing, Intel Corporation; Michael Klym, VP creative director, The Taylor Group; and Katharine Lentini-Judah, LeadDog Marketing Group
Wednesday, March 15, 8 a.m.
Learn how to stand out on the show floor. Go behind the scenes of Intel's award-winning process for building meaningful, measurable trade show activations for CES (International Consumer Electronic Show). Explore event strategy, environmental design, live experiences, social engagements, measurement and more. Learn to:
Wednesday, March 15 3:45 p.m., and Thursday March 16, 1 p.m.
Justify and grow your trade show marketing. This CTSM required session provides basic building blocks for measuring the value of trade show marketing. Topics include:
How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part II: Practical Application
Thursday, March 16, 3 p.m.
Apply what you learned in the basic trade show value measurement concepts session to your own program. Pre-requisite: How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts. Through examples, case studies and worksheets, you will learn to:
For more information about these sessions, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About EVOLIO Marketing
EVOLIO Marketing Inc. is dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences in a way that profoundly impacts their businesses and professions. EVOLIO Marketing’s exclusive portfolio of marketing solutions will evolve your brand’s entire event marketing process beginning with identifying business challenges to obtaining measurable and actionable results. EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to www.EVOLIOmarketing.com.
Contact:
marilyn@kronercommunications.com
|
|