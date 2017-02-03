trending Sponsored Content

EVOLIO Marketing’s Joe Federbush to Present Educational Sessions at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 3/2/2017

EVOLIO Marketing Inc., an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will present educational sessions at



This conference features university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The



Following are the sessions Federbush will lead:



Intel Corporation: How to Make Your Brand Stand Out on the Trade Show Floor

With Victor Torregroza, brand experiences program manager, Global Event Marketing, Intel Corporation; Michael Klym, VP creative director, The Taylor Group; and Katharine Lentini-Judah, LeadDog Marketing Group

Wednesday, March 15, 8 a.m.

Learn how to stand out on the show floor. Go behind the scenes of Intel's award-winning process for building meaningful, measurable trade show activations for CES (International Consumer Electronic Show). Explore event strategy, environmental design, live experiences, social engagements, measurement and more. Learn to: Craft an event activation based on your brand or event strategy to create a smart, purposeful and exciting trade show environment

Understand the characteristics of a dynamic and industry-recognized booth design

Create engaging and relevant live experiences for your brand and extend them via social channels

Develop metrics that align with event strategy to measure impact and marketing performance How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts

Wednesday, March 15 3:45 p.m., and Thursday March 16, 1 p.m.

Justify and grow your trade show marketing. This CTSM required session provides basic building blocks for measuring the value of trade show marketing. Topics include: How to ensure that your event investments pay off

Identifying the four sources of value from event marketing

Estimating value for each component of event payback

Establishing a payback ratio as an index of trade show value

Basic organizing and presentation of results to management Session includes examples, case studies and worksheets to help you put this knowledge to work and allow you to focus on your program strengths and weaknesses and likely opportunities for ROI improvement.



How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part II: Practical Application

Thursday, March 16, 3 p.m.

Apply what you learned in the basic trade show value measurement concepts session to your own program. Pre-requisite: How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts. Through examples, case studies and worksheets, you will learn to: Assess your program’s strengths and weaknesses

Work with the four elements of value

Estimate appropriate event budgets, staff and exhibit sizes

Select and invest wisely in your show schedule

Apply other types of measurement to compliment ROI

Assign key performance indicators

Deploy and apply customer and visitor research

Report event performance to senior management This session provides for individual guidance in working with measuring and reporting your own event scenarios and results. This session includes a pre- and in-class assessment of your program strengths and weaknesses—and identification of likely opportunities for ROI and performance improvement.



For more information about these sessions, go to





About EVOLIO Marketing

EVOLIO Marketing Inc. is dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences in a way that profoundly impacts their businesses and professions. EVOLIO Marketing’s exclusive portfolio of marketing solutions will evolve your brand’s entire event marketing process beginning with identifying business challenges to obtaining measurable and actionable results. EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to





Contact:

marilyn@kronercommunications.com









