Skyline Orange County Adds New Designers

Tweet 3/2/2017

Skyline Displays of Orange County has added two new designers to grow its full service exhibit and graphic design services. Luis Aranda and Matthew Schwartz are on staff and in the midst of training on Skyline product and procedures, according to Jeremy Erickson, Skyline OC’s Director of Creative Services.



Aranda was most recently a graphic designer at National Emblem in Long Beach, and prior to that he designed exhibits and graphics for Solutions Exhibits, also a Long Beach company. He has a BA degree in game design from Westwood College and an Associates Degree in Graphic Design from Brooks College.



Schwartz has an extensive ad agency background, which includes print, web, branding, broadcast and copywriting. He has worked on projects for numerous major companies such as Toyota, Home Depot, LG and Southern California Edison. As Senior Graphic Designer, he will be heading up expanded design services to be offered to Skyline OC customers. Schwartz received his BS Degree in Graphic Communication from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.



“We are really excited about what Luis and Matthew can bring to our team,” Erickson said. “Their combination of skills and experience will add great value for our Skyline customers.”





About Skyline Displays of Orange County

Skyline Displays of Orange County is a full service trade show provider of exhibits, graphics and services, serving Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. For more information go to





Contact:

johnf@skylineoc.com









