Company News
Mark Stephen Experiential Agency Announces Opening of New Miami Office
3/2/2017
Mark Stephen Experiential Agency (MSEA) is proud to announce the opening of their new Miami office, offering event design and production services in the South Florida Region.
“We have been working in Miami and South Florida for over 10 years as a company and 20 years independently,” said Founder Mark Testa. “Now is the time to give us a real presence.”
MSEA has worked on revered Miami events including Art Basel, Miami Swim, Bal Harbour Shops; and has produced unique experiences for brands including Bentley, Departures, Condé Nast Traveler, AOL, and Elle Decor.
“Having produced 5 events in Miami in the last 7 months was a clear indicator to us that we needed to be there permanently,” continued Testa. “We are committed to our partners in the area and look forward to making new connections.”
MSEA’s most recent event Housing Works’ annual “Design on a Dime” on February 6. For the second year, MSEA partnered with Housing Works for it's Design District event featuring 25 top South Florida interior designers. Each created a one-of-a-kind vignette that was then sold during the two-day sale to benefit the charity’s efforts to end AIDS in the US by 2025.
About Mark Stephen Experiential Agency
Mark Stephen Experiential Agency is an award-winning company specializing in brand experiences designed to inspire and connect. From premier tech launches and international fashion events, to powerful pop-ups and strategic branding executions, we work side-by-side with clients to create and deliver authentic solutions while providing impeccable service in order to stand out in the marketplace. The unrivaled passion and dedication through which we approach our work enables us to infuse enduring quality and premium brand affinity into every partnership. For more information go to www.markstephenent.com.
Contact:
susan@markstephenent.com
