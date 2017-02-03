|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results EXHIBITOR News
Integrated Systems Europe Announces Finalists for ISE Stand Design Awards Competition EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference to Open with Rookie Exhibitors' Quick-Start Program Workshop on March 12 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 to Showcase Top-Selling Business Authors EXHIBITORLIVE News
Intel's Victor Torregroza to Lead EXHIBITORLIVE Session: How to Make Your Brand Stand Out on the Trade Show Floor EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners International
Unique Roof Creates Thailand's Largest Column-free Exhibition Space Shows & Events
Maastricht, the Netherlands, Selected to Host European Congress on Biotechnology 2020 Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
Cordapillar Addresses Safety & Liability Issues Associated with Power Cords at Facilities
3/2/2017
A leading manufacturer of wire management products in North America announces the introduction of Cordapillar™ Professional Strength Cord Cover. The patent-pending safety product was designed to help prevent tripping injuries and fire hazards for employees and all those who visit companies and facilities. The innovative design of Cordapillar provides professional-grade coverage of extensions cords and data cables. Its generous capacity allows for several cords to be used simultaneously. The articulating, infinitely-linkable, hard-shell exterior is incredibly strong and weather proof. The couplings underneath are made of a material that grips all floor types such as carpet, wood, and concrete.
“Today’s companies have begun to maintain a culture where they view most incidents or injuries as mostly preventable,” says Jordan Handler, President of MonoSystems, Inc. “Cordapillar was designed specifically to safely protect against injury and the inherent hazards often associated with walking, working and even maneuvering vehicles over power cords in and around the facility.”
When using extension cords, it is generally understood that they are intended only for temporary use. Additionally, extension cords are often used for short-term events and holiday needs. According to Mark Ross, Director of Marketing, “Cordapillar is incredibly durable, as we have successfully tested the product with a six-ton forklift…and it may be used repeatedly. This, of course, is something that cannot be said about duct tape. The articulating design allows the product to bend around corners, equipment, furniture and doorways. Users have told us that if Cordapillar protects against one single injury, it more than pays for itself.”
To learn more about Cordapillar, contact Mark Ross at 866-MY-CORD-1 or email mross(at)cordapillar.com, or visit the website at www.cordapillar.com.
About MonoSystems, Inc.
MonoSystems is a US-based, wire management manufacturer doing business for over 50-years. It manufactures innovative solutions for electrical engineers, contractors and integrators. MonoSystems is the only manufacturer in North America that sells direct – not through the electrical distributor. Products include cable trays, surface raceway, power poles, j-hooks, power strips, poke throughs and more. Markets served include industrial, commercial, education, research, healthcare, retail, financial and more.
Contact:
mross@cordapillar.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|