Cordapillar Addresses Safety & Liability Issues Associated with Power Cords at Facilities

Tweet 3/2/2017

A leading manufacturer of wire management products in North America announces the introduction of Cordapillar™ Professional Strength Cord Cover. The patent-pending safety product was designed to help prevent tripping injuries and fire hazards for employees and all those who visit companies and facilities. The innovative design of Cordapillar provides professional-grade coverage of extensions cords and data cables. Its generous capacity allows for several cords to be used simultaneously. The articulating, infinitely-linkable, hard-shell exterior is incredibly strong and weather proof. The couplings underneath are made of a material that grips all floor types such as carpet, wood, and concrete.



“Today’s companies have begun to maintain a culture where they view most incidents or injuries as mostly preventable,” says Jordan Handler, President of MonoSystems, Inc. “Cordapillar was designed specifically to safely protect against injury and the inherent hazards often associated with walking, working and even maneuvering vehicles over power cords in and around the facility.”



When using extension cords, it is generally understood that they are intended only for temporary use. Additionally, extension cords are often used for short-term events and holiday needs. According to Mark Ross, Director of Marketing, “Cordapillar is incredibly durable, as we have successfully tested the product with a six-ton forklift…and it may be used repeatedly. This, of course, is something that cannot be said about duct tape. The articulating design allows the product to bend around corners, equipment, furniture and doorways. Users have told us that if Cordapillar protects against one single injury, it more than pays for itself.”



To learn more about Cordapillar, contact Mark Ross at 866-MY-CORD-1 or email mross(at)cordapillar.com, or visit the website at



About MonoSystems, Inc.

MonoSystems is a US-based, wire management manufacturer doing business for over 50-years. It manufactures innovative solutions for electrical engineers, contractors and integrators. MonoSystems is the only manufacturer in North America that sells direct – not through the electrical distributor. Products include cable trays, surface raceway, power poles, j-hooks, power strips, poke throughs and more. Markets served include industrial, commercial, education, research, healthcare, retail, financial and more.





Contact:

mross@cordapillar.com









