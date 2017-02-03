|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Larry Kulchawik Authors RFP Template for International Projects
3/2/2017
Over the past four years, Larry Kulchawik has developed an RFP template to enhance communication between international exhibit suppliers, or exhibit managers with projects abroad.
"Since English is the official language of our industry, the RFP template outlines key questions in English that provide the critical pieces of information needed to get your price estimate right the first time around," said Larry Kulchawik, Principle of Larry Kulchawik Consulting.
In addition to the English RFP document, 150 key words and terms are included in the template with translations into 12 different languages. All translations were submitted by IFES member companies working in our industry globally.
"Since most requests for a proposal are due tomorrow, it does not leave you much time to ask questions and waste valuable time assuming," continued Kulchawik. "This template helps to clarify any misunderstandings regarding KEY words that we all use in our industry. There is also a glossary with additional word translations at the end. Let’s face it, there is always a question, but with cleaner information we can at least give an estimate and stop wasting time if budget is unreasonable. In the end, it’s not what you say, but what you mean that matters."
See a full example of a template at www.larrykulchawik.com. Go to the tab “International Trade Show Tools” and select RFP Template.
Kulchawik Wins Marcom Gold Award for E-Book
Larry Kulchawik’s new book- ‘Trade Shows from One Country to the Next’ has been given a Gold Award in the e-Book category for the 2016 MarCom Awards competition. Kulchawik is a past President of IFES and EDPA and in the book he shares the knowledge provided by exhibit company owners from around the world. The book outlines the venues, regulations, labor issues, design styles, and cultural differences when exhibiting in 45 different countries.
The MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication professionals. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. This 22 year old international organization consists of several thousand creative professionals.
As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talents exceed a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. There were over 6,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and 17 other countries in the MarCom Awards 2016 competition.
About Larry Kulchawik Consulting
Larry Kulchawik Consulting provides marketing plans for international companies looking to expand their services to the USA. He also provides candid advise to exhibit suppliers who need assistance when exhibiting abroad. Finding a trusted partner to work with is key to success when exhibiting in another country. Larry Kulchawik provides the names and contacts to work with in any of 45 countries..for free! See further information on services and the book at www.larrykulchawik.com.
Contact:
larrykulchawik@gmail.com
|
|
|
