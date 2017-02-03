trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press, People

EnventU Announces Inaugural Board of Directors

Tweet 3/2/2017

EnventU, a new education initiative that provides work-based learning opportunities within the events industry for high school students, today announced its inaugural board of directors. The powerhouse of event industry leaders is chaired by David Adler, CEO and Founder of BizBash, and includes Philip Dufour, President and CEO of Dufour & Co; William (Bill) Homan, Design Cuisine Principal; Eric Michaels, Co-founder and President of Occasions Caterers; Jenée L. Padmore, Coordinator, The Mark and Brenda Moore and Family Foundation; Annie Senatore, CEO and Creative Director, Design Foundry; and Nancy Shaffer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BRAVO! Partners.



“We are so grateful for the incredible support of our board members,” said Latoya Lewis, EnventU Founder and Executive Director. “Their combined experience touches every aspect of the live events industry. Their expertise will help to solidify EnventU’s role in providing quality and supplier supported learning opportunities that cultivate the next generation of young event professionals.”



EnventU was established in 2015 to provide an avenue for high school students to explore career opportunities in the live events industry, which includes meetings, expos, conventions and social events. Over ten weeks, students bring a client’s vision for a special event to fruition. Students coordinate catering, decor, audio and visual needs, floral design, lighting, graphic design and other elements under the guidance and mentorship of seasoned professionals. The curriculum gives students an inside look at the live events industry through guest speakers, event planning time, vendor field trips, paid summer jobs and internship opportunities.



“EnventU’s mission is meant to inspire young people to get involved in the hospitality industry exposing them to a world they may not have recognized as a satisfying career path,” said Board Chair David Adler. “EnventU is one of the greatest programs of the future and I’m happy to support its growth and impact within the events industry.”



Sophomores, juniors and seniors who participate in the EnventU initiative have executed and staffed several special events, including corporate holiday parties, trade shows, professional conferences, and a 3,500-attendee Christian rock concert. This spring, students will plan a gala for a premiere primary school and a nonprofit fundraising event.



“Many EnventU participants are surprised to learn that their work will result in an actual event,” said Lewis. “Knowing that there are adults who trust them to make important decisions helps them build confidence, encourages leadership skills, and provides a motivational boost that carries over into other aspects of their academic and personal lives.”



The EnventU initiative serves 80 Woodrow Wilson and Frank W. Ballou high school students and plans to expand to more schools in 2017.



For more information about EnventU, please visit





