|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITOR News
Integrated Systems Europe Announces Finalists for ISE Stand Design Awards Competition EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference to Open with Rookie Exhibitors' Quick-Start Program Workshop on March 12 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 to Showcase Top-Selling Business Authors EXHIBITORLIVE News
Intel's Victor Torregroza to Lead EXHIBITORLIVE Session: How to Make Your Brand Stand Out on the Trade Show Floor EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners International
Unique Roof Creates Thailand's Largest Column-free Exhibition Space Shows & Events
Maastricht, the Netherlands, Selected to Host European Congress on Biotechnology 2020 Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
CHAUVET Professional Lends Timeless Look To Fabergé Watch Launch
3/2/2017
A VIP crowd gathered recently in a 39th floor luxury penthouse in London’s South Bank tower for the launch of Fabergé’s new dual time zone watch, the DTZ. Set to the backdrop of London’s impressive skyline, the unveiling of Fabergé’s innovative and beautiful watch was accompanied by a special live DJ set by Vogue Williams. An equally impressive supporting lighting concept was created within the penthouse, courtesy of Big Fish SRL, which used a selection of CHAUVET Professional WELL Fit, Maverick MK1 Hybrid and Ovation E-190WW fixtures to create a lighting backdrop to the celebration.
With the penthouse itself harbouring numerous interesting characteristics such as high ceilings, a balcony, and a central chandelier consisting of stainless steel balls, illuminating the space was a complicated and involved task. One of the fixtures absolutely instrumental in achieving this aim was the CHAUVET Professional WELL Fit, a discrete high-powered wireless RGBA LED uplighter.
“Given the high profile of the event, one of my key considerations was ensuring elegant illumination while forfeiting the need for unsightly wiring,” commented Hubbard. “The CHAUVET WELL Fit fixtures were particularly essential for this purpose, providing saturated uplighting without wires, thanks to the battery-powered wireless LED lighting.”
The WELL Fit fixtures were placed intermittently around the penthouse to uplight beams of saturated color. “I can’t stress how easy these fixtures are to set up,” enthused Hubbard. “For time sensitive one-off events such as this, we really come to appreciate the battery-powered ease of installation offered by the fixtures. The flexibility is excellent!”
In addition, Hubbard positioned the Ovation fixtures strategically around the penthouse to provide focussed lighting for both the Fabergé brand signs around the walls in addition to the photography screen, where VIP guests were photographed in front of the Fabergé logo.
“The Ovation fixtures brought an additional theatrical element to the overall presentation of the Fabergé product with excellent wide angle and sharp projection,” said Hubbard. “The quality of light is also fantastic: You get all the benefits of a classic warm looking tungsten fixture without the heat, which was essential given the relatively confined conditions in the penthouse.”
Hubbard positioned 12 Maverick MK1 Hybrid fixtures on the upper floor of the penthouse. Providing a central focus to the penthouse suite, the fixtures shone through a hanging collection of stainless steel reflective baubles, creating a cornucopia of lighting strains and looks reflected around the central room over two floors.
“We really made use of the multi-facet prisms and gobo combinations of the Maverick to create seemingly endless combinations of looks through the hanging sculpture,” commented Hubbard. “The color combinations are also fantastic, and while we weren’t able to exploit the huge brightness of the fixtures in this particular environment, we were impressed by its ability to create atmosphere and depth.”
With Hubbard’s selection of CHAUVET Professional fixtures providing key support to the visual look within the penthouse, both the elegance of the brand and the new DMZ watch were accentuated. “I’m proud we were able to match the quality of the brand with our lighting installation,” concluded Hubbard. “What initially looked to be an impossible task was ultimately made possible by the interplay of the various CHAUVET Professional fixtures.”
About CHAUVET Professional
CHAUVET Professional offers innovative professional lighting fixtures for the production and touring market as well as permanent installation in theaters, hospitality venues, cruise ships, clubs, television and architainment applications. For more information, please visit www.chauvetprofessional.com.
About Chauvet
Chauvet, headquartered in the USA, is a leading global manufacturer of professional luminaires, truss and related equipment, fulfilling the needs of various industry sectors. Chauvet has four main brands: CHAUVET DJ, CHAUVET Professional, ILUMINARC and TRUSST. They share Chauvet’s unified strategy to pursue every market segment where it has a competitive advantage in terms of value, innovation and performance, with an emphasis on LED technology. For more information, please visit www.chauvetlighting.com.
Contact:
megan@fucinipro.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|