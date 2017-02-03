|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Break Away From the Usual Meeting EXHIBITOR News
Integrated Systems Europe Announces Finalists for ISE Stand Design Awards Competition EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference to Open with Rookie Exhibitors' Quick-Start Program Workshop on March 12 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 to Showcase Top-Selling Business Authors EXHIBITORLIVE News
Intel's Victor Torregroza to Lead EXHIBITORLIVE Session: How to Make Your Brand Stand Out on the Trade Show Floor EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners International
Unique Roof Creates Thailand's Largest Column-free Exhibition Space Shows & Events
Maastricht, the Netherlands, Selected to Host European Congress on Biotechnology 2020 Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibitus Unveils the 'Art of Interaction' at EXHIBITORLIVE
3/2/2017
At EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, Exhibitus will introduce the “Art of Interaction,” the company’s engagement approach that creates experiences designed to capture trade show and conference attendees’ imagination, challenge their thinking and empower them to action.
“For the exhibit industry, to engage is defined as ‘to establish a meaningful contact or connections with an identified target audience,” said Exhibitus’ President Brad Falberg. “At this year’s conference, Exhibitus will showcase how design and engagement can create a memorable attendee experience to retain existing customers and attract desired prospects.”
EXHIBITORLIVE, an industry-leading conference and expo for trade show and event marketing professionals, will be held March 12 – 16, 2017 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
The Art of Interaction
To illustrate the following steps to successful engagement, Exhibitus’ booth (#1261) will feature a journey of discovery through a number of interactive displays based on recognizable works of art:
Exhibitus Presentations
On Thursday, March 16th, as part of the conference’s Measurement & Analytics Track, Falberg and Exhibitus’ Director of Marketing | Results Division, Lynn Reves, will lead a session entitled “Improve ROI Through Smart Design,” a presentation that explains that “Design Matters” and describes the process the company uses to measure the link between design and trade show success. Also, Falberg and Reves will facilitate a Peer-to-Peer Roundtable on “The Relationship Between Design and ROI” on Wednesday, March 15th.
The Art of Giving
Each year Exhibitus selects a non-profit organization to support as part of the EXHIBITORLIVE experience. For 2017, visitors and staff will help create an art piece in the booth to support the Dreaming Zebra Foundation, an organization that provides support so that children and young adults are given an equal opportunity to explore and develop their creativity in the arts (dreamingzebra.org). Exhibitus will also make a financial contribution to the organization on behalf of attendees.
About Exhibitus
Exhibitus is an award-winning custom exhibit house specializing in 3-dimensional design for trade shows, corporate events, user conferences, permanent installations, museums and corporate interiors. Driven by the philosophy that "DESIGN MATTERS", the company builds jaw-dropping exhibits that capture brand, inspire action and assure business success.
Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Chicago, New York and Raleigh, Exhibitus also features global service capabilities to support clients abroad. Exhibitus’ clients include Abbott, AGCO, Alcoa, Cessna, Cox Business, Kawneer, Lexus, Mack Trucks, Porsche, Toshiba, ViaSat, Verizon, Wells Fargo, and Yamaha.
For more information, go to www.exhibitus.com.
Contact:
deborah.cox@exhibitus.com
More information about Exhibitus...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|