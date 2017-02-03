trending Sponsored Content

Paul Hammond Joins MC² as Senior Vice President, Experiential Design

Tweet 3/2/2017

In former lives, Paul Hammond has been a design director, art director, production designer, and photographer — sometimes all at once.



As Senior Vice President, Experiential Design at MC², he will ideate and engineer singular strategic designs that deliver a WOW factor to client projects. Working with Chief Strategy Officer, Russell Reich, Paul will be a strategic member of the MC2 creative team bringing with him years of experience with Blackberry, Carnival Cruise Lines, The Coco-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company, The Home Depot, Lexus, and Mary Kay Cosmetics, among others.



So why has Paul Hammond joined MC²?



"When MC² clients consistently say of our work, “You had to be there," I know I've joined a world-class creative team that allows me to explore the art of the possible wherever people gather at the intersection of technology, environments and brands," said Hammond.





About MC²

MC² ("MC-squared") is the leader in the exhibit and event marketing industry. The company designs, builds and manages integrated marketing programs for events, exhibits, and environments for the world's best brands. They have 16 locations in the U.S. and Germany. For more information, visit us online at





Contact:

cmeyers@mc-2.com











More information about MC2...





