trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

International

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Informa Exhibitions Acquires Major US Yacht Shows from Active Interest Media

Tweet 3/2/2017

Informa’s Global Exhibitions division today announced the purchase of Yachting Promotions Inc. (“YPI”), the operator of some of the largest yachting and boat shows in the US, for $133 million. The acquisition brings three of the world's largest in-water boat shows – the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Yachts Miami Beach and the Palm Beach International Boat Show – into the Informa Exhibitions portfolio along with the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show and Suncoast Boat Show in Sarasota.



The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, which draws 100,000 attendees, 1,300 exhibitors and more than 1,200 boats each November, is the largest of its kind in the world and complements Informa Exhibition’s Monaco Yacht Show, the world’s leading event dedicated to the superyachting industry.



Charlie McCurdy, CEO, said, “With this acquisition Informa Exhibitions becomes the world’s leading yacht show organizer. Combining the world’s premiere show, based in Europe, with these five shows in North America creates a scale player in this attractive and growing vertical, further strengthening our relationship with leading yacht brokers and builders, providing good opportunities for cross promotion and extending customer relationships across platforms and geographies.”



McCurdy added, “With the addition of these Florida shows, and following the addition of Penton’s exhibitions portfolio in 2016, Informa Exhibitions is now Informa PLC’s largest division by revenue and profit. Acquisitions in key and growing verticals will continue to be part of our growth strategy going forward as we look for events that complement what we are doing within vertical markets we have identified as attractive.”



Efrem “Skip” Zimbalist III, Chairman of Active Interest Media, said, “We can think of no better company than Informa Exhibitions, with its global resources, to focus on the continued growth and success of these excellent boat shows while continuing to exceed the expectations of their exhibitors and attendees.”



Skip Zimbalist will advise Informa Exhibitions in the transition, and the rest of the YPI team will continue with the company as it moves forward.



McCurdy noted that Informa Exhibitions will continue YPI’s active role in the North American boating and maritime industry, including IFBSO, the International Federation of Boat Show Organisers; NACS, the National Association of Consumer Shows; Marine Industries Association of South Florida (Sponsor); Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (Sponsor); International Yacht Brokers Association (formerly Florida Yacht Brokers Association); NMMA, the National Marine Manufacturers Association; and Sail America.





About Informa’s Global Exhibitions Division

With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Design, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Natural Products, Agriculture and Pop Culture. Through face to face and digital channels, our transaction-oriented exhibitions and trade shows enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, we bring together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Our industry insight, coupled with our innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides them with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets. Informa Exhibitions is a division of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100. For more information go to





Contact:

rscampoli@marketcompr.com









Informa’s Global Exhibitions division today announced the purchase of Yachting Promotions Inc. (“YPI”), the operator of some of the largest yachting and boat shows in the US, for $133 million. The acquisition brings three of the world's largest in-water boat shows – the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Yachts Miami Beach and the Palm Beach International Boat Show – into the Informa Exhibitions portfolio along with the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show and Suncoast Boat Show in Sarasota.The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, which draws 100,000 attendees, 1,300 exhibitors and more than 1,200 boats each November, is the largest of its kind in the world and complements Informa Exhibition’s Monaco Yacht Show, the world’s leading event dedicated to the superyachting industry.Charlie McCurdy, CEO, said, “With this acquisition Informa Exhibitions becomes the world’s leading yacht show organizer. Combining the world’s premiere show, based in Europe, with these five shows in North America creates a scale player in this attractive and growing vertical, further strengthening our relationship with leading yacht brokers and builders, providing good opportunities for cross promotion and extending customer relationships across platforms and geographies.”McCurdy added, “With the addition of these Florida shows, and following the addition of Penton’s exhibitions portfolio in 2016, Informa Exhibitions is now Informa PLC’s largest division by revenue and profit. Acquisitions in key and growing verticals will continue to be part of our growth strategy going forward as we look for events that complement what we are doing within vertical markets we have identified as attractive.”Efrem “Skip” Zimbalist III, Chairman of Active Interest Media, said, “We can think of no better company than Informa Exhibitions, with its global resources, to focus on the continued growth and success of these excellent boat shows while continuing to exceed the expectations of their exhibitors and attendees.”Skip Zimbalist will advise Informa Exhibitions in the transition, and the rest of the YPI team will continue with the company as it moves forward.McCurdy noted that Informa Exhibitions will continue YPI’s active role in the North American boating and maritime industry, including IFBSO, the International Federation of Boat Show Organisers; NACS, the National Association of Consumer Shows; Marine Industries Association of South Florida (Sponsor); Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (Sponsor); International Yacht Brokers Association (formerly Florida Yacht Brokers Association); NMMA, the National Marine Manufacturers Association; and Sail America.About Informa’s Global Exhibitions DivisionWith over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Design, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Natural Products, Agriculture and Pop Culture. Through face to face and digital channels, our transaction-oriented exhibitions and trade shows enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, we bring together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Our industry insight, coupled with our innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides them with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets. Informa Exhibitions is a division of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100. For more information go to www.informaexhibitions.com Tweet



