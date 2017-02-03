|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Why Design Matters EXHIBITOR News
Integrated Systems Europe Announces Finalists for ISE Stand Design Awards Competition EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference to Open with Rookie Exhibitors' Quick-Start Program Workshop on March 12 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 to Showcase Top-Selling Business Authors EXHIBITORLIVE News
Intel's Victor Torregroza to Lead EXHIBITORLIVE Session: How to Make Your Brand Stand Out on the Trade Show Floor EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners International
Unique Roof Creates Thailand's Largest Column-free Exhibition Space Shows & Events
Maastricht, the Netherlands, Selected to Host European Congress on Biotechnology 2020 Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
Visit KC Launches Spark, a Destination Management Company
3/2/2017
Visit KC, the region’s leading hospitality and tourism organization, announces today the formation of a new entity: Spark, A Destination Management Company. Initially unveiled at Visit KC’s Annual Meeting on Feb. 9, the new business operates separately from the non-profit organization and officially opens for business today.
“Visit KC is the first convention and visitor bureau in the country to introduce this type of offering to my knowledge, and it’s a direct response to demand in the local market,” said Visit KC President & CEO Ronnie Burt. “From VIP experiences to large corporate functions, Spark will provide its clients with unparalleled access to the region’s best venues, best experiences and best value.”
Spark’s portfolio of services include logistics planning, entertainment and venue sourcing, group activities/tours, transportation, food and beverage, décor design, teambuilding, gift sourcing, VIP experiences and the facilitation of city insider tours.
Aside from renting office space inside Visit KC’s Downtown headquarters, the business will operate separately from the non-profit organization, utilizing dedicated personnel and unique sources of funding.
Bringing with her more than 10 years of event management experience from companies such as The Ritz-Carlton and Silpada Designs, Ashley Rossbach began as a Visit KC employee last September. With today’s announcement, she fully transitions to Spark as its Director of Sales and Experiences.
“Relationship-building is integral to our business approach,” said Rossbach. “Since our soft launch in early February, we’ve already witnessed significant traction in the marketplace, all from clients eager to work with those who know KC best.” Established as a limited liability corporation (LLC), Spark will pursue accreditation by the Association of Destination Management Executives, a designation only held by one other business in the Kansas City market.
For more details about Spark, visit its website at SparkDMC.com, which also launched today.
About Visit KC
Visit KC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to ignite global passion for visiting Kansas City. Through marketing, sales and service of the convention and tourism industries, Visit KC supports a vital and growing component of the local economy—generating more than 46,000 jobs and $5.1 billion in economic impact annually. For more information about Kansas City, go to www.VisitKC.com.
About Spark, LLC
Headquartered in Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Spark is a destination management company introduced by Visit KC in March 2017. Powered by relationships, Spark’s portfolio of services include event management, venue sourcing, teambuilding activities, décor planning, VIP experiences and more. To learn more about the business or to submit a request for proposal, visit www.SparkDMC.com.
Contact:
kansascity@visitkc.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|