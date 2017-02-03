trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

International

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

Visit KC Launches Spark, a Destination Management Company

Tweet 3/2/2017

Visit KC, the region’s leading hospitality and tourism organization, announces today the formation of a new entity: Spark, A Destination Management Company. Initially unveiled at Visit KC’s Annual Meeting on Feb. 9, the new business operates separately from the non-profit organization and officially opens for business today.



“Visit KC is the first convention and visitor bureau in the country to introduce this type of offering to my knowledge, and it’s a direct response to demand in the local market,” said Visit KC President & CEO Ronnie Burt. “From VIP experiences to large corporate functions, Spark will provide its clients with unparalleled access to the region’s best venues, best experiences and best value.”



Spark’s portfolio of services include logistics planning, entertainment and venue sourcing, group activities/tours, transportation, food and beverage, décor design, teambuilding, gift sourcing, VIP experiences and the facilitation of city insider tours.



Aside from renting office space inside Visit KC’s Downtown headquarters, the business will operate separately from the non-profit organization, utilizing dedicated personnel and unique sources of funding.



Bringing with her more than 10 years of event management experience from companies such as The Ritz-Carlton and Silpada Designs, Ashley Rossbach began as a Visit KC employee last September. With today’s announcement, she fully transitions to Spark as its Director of Sales and Experiences.



“Relationship-building is integral to our business approach,” said Rossbach. “Since our soft launch in early February, we’ve already witnessed significant traction in the marketplace, all from clients eager to work with those who know KC best.” Established as a limited liability corporation (LLC), Spark will pursue accreditation by the Association of Destination Management Executives, a designation only held by one other business in the Kansas City market.



For more details about Spark, visit its website at SparkDMC.com, which also launched today.





About Visit KC

Visit KC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to ignite global passion for visiting Kansas City. Through marketing, sales and service of the convention and tourism industries, Visit KC supports a vital and growing component of the local economy—generating more than 46,000 jobs and $5.1 billion in economic impact annually. For more information about Kansas City, go to



About Spark, LLC

Headquartered in Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Spark is a destination management company introduced by Visit KC in March 2017. Powered by relationships, Spark’s portfolio of services include event management, venue sourcing, teambuilding activities, décor planning, VIP experiences and more. To learn more about the business or to submit a request for proposal, visit





Contact:

kansascity@visitkc.com









Visit KC, the region’s leading hospitality and tourism organization, announces today the formation of a new entity: Spark, A Destination Management Company. Initially unveiled at Visit KC’s Annual Meeting on Feb. 9, the new business operates separately from the non-profit organization and officially opens for business today.“Visit KC is the first convention and visitor bureau in the country to introduce this type of offering to my knowledge, and it’s a direct response to demand in the local market,” said Visit KC President & CEO Ronnie Burt. “From VIP experiences to large corporate functions, Spark will provide its clients with unparalleled access to the region’s best venues, best experiences and best value.”Spark’s portfolio of services include logistics planning, entertainment and venue sourcing, group activities/tours, transportation, food and beverage, décor design, teambuilding, gift sourcing, VIP experiences and the facilitation of city insider tours.Aside from renting office space inside Visit KC’s Downtown headquarters, the business will operate separately from the non-profit organization, utilizing dedicated personnel and unique sources of funding.Bringing with her more than 10 years of event management experience from companies such as The Ritz-Carlton and Silpada Designs, Ashley Rossbach began as a Visit KC employee last September. With today’s announcement, she fully transitions to Spark as its Director of Sales and Experiences.“Relationship-building is integral to our business approach,” said Rossbach. “Since our soft launch in early February, we’ve already witnessed significant traction in the marketplace, all from clients eager to work with those who know KC best.” Established as a limited liability corporation (LLC), Spark will pursue accreditation by the Association of Destination Management Executives, a designation only held by one other business in the Kansas City market.For more details about Spark, visit its website at SparkDMC.com, which also launched today.About Visit KCVisit KC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to ignite global passion for visiting Kansas City. Through marketing, sales and service of the convention and tourism industries, Visit KC supports a vital and growing component of the local economy—generating more than 46,000 jobs and $5.1 billion in economic impact annually. For more information about Kansas City, go to www.VisitKC.com About Spark, LLCHeadquartered in Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Spark is a destination management company introduced by Visit KC in March 2017. Powered by relationships, Spark’s portfolio of services include event management, venue sourcing, teambuilding activities, décor planning, VIP experiences and more. To learn more about the business or to submit a request for proposal, visit www.SparkDMC.com Tweet



