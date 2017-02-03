trending Sponsored Content

Brumark to Unveil Three Flooring Innovations at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 3/2/2017

Brumark, the Total Flooring Solutions Specialist, invites



Brumark will unveil three flooring innovations during the conference, held March 13-15 in Las Vegas. This includes an innovative new yarn system for its NexGen 10 Carpet, adding even more durability to this popular carpet line. NexGen 10 offers beautiful, fade-resistant color and quality at a great price. It’s available in 13 vibrant in-stock colors, and logos and inlays can be added to create custom designs.



Brumark will also highlight its convenient turnkey labor programs during EXHIBITORLIVE. These programs offer clients a hassle-free, one-stop solution for their flooring projects, from start to finish. Brumark provides personalized service and highly experienced flooring installers.



Visitors to the Flooring Innovation Center in Booth 1721 can also experience the new Brumark Sensor Floor powered by Sencorables, which is launching at the conference. This cutting-edge flooring solution installs under almost any Brumark flooring to collect real-time metrics organically in any environment. Brumark Sensor Floor uses unique and patented sensor technology to detect, collect, and store data on the presence, exact location, movement, direction, and dwell time of people in a space, giving users valuable metrics they can use to make strategic decisions about visitor engagement, products, exhibit design, and more. Visitors can see Brumark Sensor Floor in action in Booth 1721. It also will be featured in the New Product Showcase.



“From the industry’s first 10'-wide carpet and FlexFloor rollable vinyl flooring to cutting-edge raised flooring solutions, printed flooring, world-class customer service and more, Brumark has been committed to finding innovative solutions for our customers for nearly 35 years,” says David Walens, President of Brumark. “We’re excited to introduce our newest flooring innovations during EXHIBITORLIVE and allow attendees to experience first-hand what these innovations can help them accomplish.”



Those not attending the conference can watch a live tour of the Flooring Innovation Center, including a demonstration of Brumark Sensor Floor, via Facebook Live on Monday, March 13 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern/10:45 a.m. Pacific. The live video will be available via Brumark’s Facebook page at facebook.com/brumark.



More information about Brumark, the national leader in tradeshow and event flooring solutions, is available at





About Brumark

Founded in 1983, Brumark has been supporting the exhibit and event industry for nearly 35 years. Brumark has grown to be the industry’s Total Flooring Solutions provider, offering the widest variety of carpet and flooring options in the tradeshow and event industry. In addition to exhibit carpet, Brumark’s product line and services include logos and inlays, interlocking floors, FlexFloor, raised floors, printed and other custom flooring, green flooring options, padding and accessories. The company also offers turnkey rental solutions and fast delivery nationwide from distribution centers in Las Vegas, Atlanta and Dalton. More information about Brumark and its products can be found online at





