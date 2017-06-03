|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Design Students to Showcase Design Portfolios at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017
3/6/2017
Trade show exhibit design students, in partnership with the EDPA University Affiliation Program, will showcase their design portfolios for prospective employers at EXHIBITORLIVE, the 29th Annual Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketers, March 12-16, in Las Vegas.
The EDPA University Affiliation Program supports two design institutions: Bemidji State University (BSU) based in Minnesota; and SUNY/FIT – Fashion Institute of Technology based in New York City.
Exhibit design students will be available in the EDPA University Affiliation booth #2069 during EXHIBITORLIVE Exhibit Hall hours. The booth is sponsored by Exhibitor Media Group and made possible by a host of other companies.
"Students have showcased their work via this program since 2010," said Randy Acker, President and COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "Many of these same students are now employed in our industry and are applying their talents for their employers and customers. I encourage you to check out the fresh design talent at EXHIBITORLIVE and to show your support for the next generation of designers."
Last year at EXHIBITORLIVE 2016, three of the exhibits on the trade show floor were designs created by recent graduates of Bemidji State University.
The Hill and Partners exhibit was designed by BSU grad Trevor Beniak. Hill and Partners CEO Michael McMahon has 3 BSU grads within his ranks.
The MG Design Associates exhibit was designed by BSU grad Danika Stelton. CEO Michael Grivas has 2 BSU grads within his ranks.
The Skyline Exhibits exhibit was designed by BSU grad Stephanie Pheneger. CEO Bill Dierberger has numerous BSU grads in his ranks.
A recent count of active designers in the trade show and event industry tallied nearly 90 exhibit design graduates.
“Our industry has a bright future with designers like these folks," continued Acker. "Most of us have fallen into this industry, but the students in these programs have chosen face-to-face marketing. I absolutely love the passion they have for their future careers. Many of the students make the journey to numerous EXHIBITORLIVE events and immerse themselves in the learning experience."
To see the industry’s next generation of design talent, attend EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, March 13-15, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
|
|
|
