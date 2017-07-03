trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

International

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

BSU School of Technology, Art and Design Students Collaborate with ExhibitRecruiter and EXHIBITOR Media Group on Salary Survey

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 3/7/2017

The Bemidji State University School of Technology, Art and Design students partnered with ExhibitRecruiter and EXHIBITOR Media Group to bring the most comprehensive salary survey available for the supplier side of trade show and event marketing companies.



Bemidji State’s exhibit design program has provided the trade show and event marketing industry with high quality exhibit design graduates throughout the years. In fact, many of the companies responding to this survey have BSU grads within their ranks. In addition to the extensive exhibit design education, the students are also taught the fundamentals and principles of graphics design. The industry connection and the graphic design curriculum led to the idea of involving the students to help bring the survey results to life.



ExhibitRecruiter worked with faculty members from the BSU TAD School to create a classroom exercise in Advanced Graphic Design, taught by Assistant Professor Steve Sundahl. ExhibitRecruiter Principal Cal Cook then chose Kayla DeJong, Alex Kirchgasler and Kadie Amiot to execute the final design for the infographics within the finished report. DeJong is also the 2017 recipient of the EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award. All three of the designers, as well as a number of other students, will be available to meet in person and see their work at EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas, March 13-15, in booth #2069.



“This was an insightful experience where I learned a lot," said Cal Cook, ExhibitRecruiter, Principal. "I enjoyed teaming with the talented Bemidji students and seeing all the fresh ideas they brought to the design. I am looking forward to continuing the relationship with Bemidji State.”



“Over the course of their curriculum at Bemidji State, these students are exposed to the fundamentals of design across multiple disciplines, including graphic, multi-media, and exhibit design," said Randal Acker, president and COO of EXHIBITOR Media Group, and adjunct faculty at Bemidji State University. "Combine that with the extended coursework in exhibit and event design and our industry reaps the benefit of a diverse designer capable of contributing to their employers in broad ways.”



The salary survey is conducted annually as a partnership between ExhibitRecruiter and EXHIBITOR Media Group.





About ExhibitRecruiter

ExhibitRecruiter® is North America's premier recruitment agency for trade show exhibit, event marketing and audio visual & staging firms. ExhibitRecruiter® partners with firms that specialize in strategy, creative, production, management and on-site execution of experiential marketing programs. ExhibitRecruiter's clients are face-to-face marketing agencies that transform brands into actively engaging environments. To find out why ExhibitRecruiter is the top recruitment agency for exhibit, event marketing and Audio Visual firms go to



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show exhibit and event managers and marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









The Bemidji State University School of Technology, Art and Design students partnered with ExhibitRecruiter and EXHIBITOR Media Group to bring the most comprehensive salary survey available for the supplier side of trade show and event marketing companies.Bemidji State’s exhibit design program has provided the trade show and event marketing industry with high quality exhibit design graduates throughout the years. In fact, many of the companies responding to this survey have BSU grads within their ranks. In addition to the extensive exhibit design education, the students are also taught the fundamentals and principles of graphics design. The industry connection and the graphic design curriculum led to the idea of involving the students to help bring the survey results to life.ExhibitRecruiter worked with faculty members from the BSU TAD School to create a classroom exercise in Advanced Graphic Design, taught by Assistant Professor Steve Sundahl. ExhibitRecruiter Principal Cal Cook then chose Kayla DeJong, Alex Kirchgasler and Kadie Amiot to execute the final design for the infographics within the finished report. DeJong is also the 2017 recipient of the EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award. All three of the designers, as well as a number of other students, will be available to meet in person and see their work at EXHIBITORin Las Vegas, March 13-15, in booth #2069.“This was an insightful experience where I learned a lot," said Cal Cook, ExhibitRecruiter, Principal. "I enjoyed teaming with the talented Bemidji students and seeing all the fresh ideas they brought to the design. I am looking forward to continuing the relationship with Bemidji State.”“Over the course of their curriculum at Bemidji State, these students are exposed to the fundamentals of design across multiple disciplines, including graphic, multi-media, and exhibit design," said Randal Acker, president and COO of EXHIBITOR Media Group, and adjunct faculty at Bemidji State University. "Combine that with the extended coursework in exhibit and event design and our industry reaps the benefit of a diverse designer capable of contributing to their employers in broad ways.”The salary survey is conducted annually as a partnership between ExhibitRecruiter and EXHIBITOR Media Group.About ExhibitRecruiterExhibitRecruiter® is North America's premier recruitment agency for trade show exhibit, event marketing and audio visual & staging firms. ExhibitRecruiter® partners with firms that specialize in strategy, creative, production, management and on-site execution of experiential marketing programs. ExhibitRecruiter's clients are face-to-face marketing agencies that transform brands into actively engaging environments. To find out why ExhibitRecruiter is the top recruitment agency for exhibit, event marketing and Audio Visual firms go to www.ExhibitRecruiter.com About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITOR, the training conference for trade show exhibit and event managers and marketers; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



