|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
GES Awards Ten Educational Scholarships for EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Awards
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Honored with Standout Exhibit Award Shows & Events
Maastricht, the Netherlands, Selected to Host European Congress on Biotechnology 2020 Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results International
Unique Roof Creates Thailand's Largest Column-free Exhibition Space EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Now Accepting Entries Shows & Events
Hubb to Power Content Management for Microsoft Ignite
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
ONU to Defy Space and Time at EXHIBITORLIVE
3/9/2017
At EXHIBITORLIVE, ONU will demonstrate a new technology to transform trade shows: multiuser virtual reality (VR). This is a major addition to ONU’s VR platform that creates a truly limitless trade show experience.
Each year, EXHIBITORLIVE’s New Product Showcase features the most inventive new products and companies. ONU’s virtual reality platform is among those chosen for the 2017 showcase.
Innovative brands and corporations embrace virtual reality as a great way to drive engagement. There are companies creating VR for entertainment, but ONU’s VR experiences answer a different market need.
ONU is first and foremost a 3D visualization platform. Instead of using photos or clunky animations, ONU creates beautiful 3D representations of products that are customizable and interactive. ONU moves anything into digital space, from shoes to sporting goods, cars or large-scale machinery.
Virtual reality is one of the many ways ONU delivers those 3D product views. ONU also works on websites for e-commerce, on mobile apps for sales and marketing, and also in augmented reality. When it comes to VR, ONU has created a way to not only show off products in a virtual space, but to share that with people anywhere in the world.
Key features of ONU VR includes:
About ONU
ONU is a software company at the forefront of 3D visualization. ONU One is the 3D asset platform for delivery to devices. Products are optimized for web, mobile and in virtual and augmented realities. Since 2014, ONU One is the choice of innovators. ONU’s clients include top manufacturers of machinery, sporting goods, electronics and apparel. For more information, visit www.onu1.com.
Contact:
kristin.hope@onu1.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|