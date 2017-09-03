WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
GES Awards Ten Educational Scholarships for EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Awards
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Honored with Standout Exhibit Award Shows & Events
Maastricht, the Netherlands, Selected to Host European Congress on Biotechnology 2020 Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results International
Unique Roof Creates Thailand's Largest Column-free Exhibition Space EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Now Accepting Entries Shows & Events
Hubb to Power Content Management for Microsoft Ignite
submit your news
email newsletter
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
ONU to Defy Space and Time at EXHIBITORLIVE
Learn More About EXHIBITORLive
3/9/2017
At EXHIBITORLIVE, ONU will demonstrate a new technology to transform trade shows: multiuser virtual reality (VR). This is a major addition to ONU’s VR platform that creates a truly limitless trade show experience.

Each year, EXHIBITORLIVE’s New Product Showcase features the most inventive new products and companies. ONU’s virtual reality platform is among those chosen for the 2017 showcase.

Innovative brands and corporations embrace virtual reality as a great way to drive engagement. There are companies creating VR for entertainment, but ONU’s VR experiences answer a different market need.

ONU is first and foremost a 3D visualization platform. Instead of using photos or clunky animations, ONU creates beautiful 3D representations of products that are customizable and interactive. ONU moves anything into digital space, from shoes to sporting goods, cars or large-scale machinery.

Virtual reality is one of the many ways ONU delivers those 3D product views. ONU also works on websites for e-commerce, on mobile apps for sales and marketing, and also in augmented reality. When it comes to VR, ONU has created a way to not only show off products in a virtual space, but to share that with people anywhere in the world.

Key features of ONU VR includes:
  • Save time and money by using design files as the base for the VR experience
  • Simplify trade shows by packing (almost) everything you need to bring inside VR
  • Bring an unlimited amount of products - in any stage, from pre-production to production
  • Products are interactive: customize colors and fabrics in real time, or explore product features with animations (like exploded views that show the interior)
  • People can join remotely from anywhere, using their compatible smartphone and a simple, inexpensive mobile VR viewer (like the Samsung Gear VR)
“Corporations are beginning to embrace virtual reality to solve business problems, and the traditional trade show is a great example. Imagine removing constraints like booth space or budget when creating your trade show presence. We are sharing some amazing VR technology at EXHIBITORLIVE, and ways to use VR that hasn't been seen before,” said Sam Sesti, President of ONU.


About ONU
ONU is a software company at the forefront of 3D visualization. ONU One is the 3D asset platform for delivery to devices. Products are optimized for web, mobile and in virtual and augmented realities. Since 2014, ONU One is the choice of innovators. ONU’s clients include top manufacturers of machinery, sporting goods, electronics and apparel. For more information, visit www.onu1.com.


Contact:
kristin.hope@onu1.com






FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Light Boxes
North America Display Corporation
Furniture
Angles on Design, Inc.
International
BoothConstruction
s.com
International
mg
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott