trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

International

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

ONU to Defy Space and Time at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 3/9/2017

At



Each year, EXHIBITORLIVE’s New Product Showcase features the most inventive new products and companies. ONU’s virtual reality platform is among those chosen for the 2017 showcase.



Innovative brands and corporations embrace virtual reality as a great way to drive engagement. There are companies creating VR for entertainment, but ONU’s VR experiences answer a different market need.



ONU is first and foremost a 3D visualization platform. Instead of using photos or clunky animations, ONU creates beautiful 3D representations of products that are customizable and interactive. ONU moves anything into digital space, from shoes to sporting goods, cars or large-scale machinery.



Virtual reality is one of the many ways ONU delivers those 3D product views. ONU also works on websites for e-commerce, on mobile apps for sales and marketing, and also in augmented reality. When it comes to VR, ONU has created a way to not only show off products in a virtual space, but to share that with people anywhere in the world.



Key features of ONU VR includes: Save time and money by using design files as the base for the VR experience

Simplify trade shows by packing (almost) everything you need to bring inside VR

Bring an unlimited amount of products - in any stage, from pre-production to production

Products are interactive: customize colors and fabrics in real time, or explore product features with animations (like exploded views that show the interior)

People can join remotely from anywhere, using their compatible smartphone and a simple, inexpensive mobile VR viewer (like the Samsung Gear VR) “Corporations are beginning to embrace virtual reality to solve business problems, and the traditional trade show is a great example. Imagine removing constraints like booth space or budget when creating your trade show presence. We are sharing some amazing VR technology at EXHIBITORLIVE, and ways to use VR that hasn't been seen before,” said Sam Sesti, President of ONU.





About ONU

ONU is a software company at the forefront of 3D visualization. ONU One is the 3D asset platform for delivery to devices. Products are optimized for web, mobile and in virtual and augmented realities. Since 2014, ONU One is the choice of innovators. ONU’s clients include top manufacturers of machinery, sporting goods, electronics and apparel. For more information, visit





Contact:

kristin.hope@onu1.com









At EXHIBITORLIVE , ONU will demonstrate a new technology to transform trade shows: multiuser virtual reality (VR). This is a major addition to ONU’s VR platform that creates a truly limitless trade show experience.Each year, EXHIBITORLIVE’s New Product Showcase features the most inventive new products and companies. ONU’s virtual reality platform is among those chosen for the 2017 showcase.Innovative brands and corporations embrace virtual reality as a great way to drive engagement. There are companies creating VR for entertainment, but ONU’s VR experiences answer a different market need.ONU is first and foremost a 3D visualization platform. Instead of using photos or clunky animations, ONU creates beautiful 3D representations of products that are customizable and interactive. ONU moves anything into digital space, from shoes to sporting goods, cars or large-scale machinery.Virtual reality is one of the many ways ONU delivers those 3D product views. ONU also works on websites for e-commerce, on mobile apps for sales and marketing, and also in augmented reality. When it comes to VR, ONU has created a way to not only show off products in a virtual space, but to share that with people anywhere in the world.Key features of ONU VR includes:“Corporations are beginning to embrace virtual reality to solve business problems, and the traditional trade show is a great example. Imagine removing constraints like booth space or budget when creating your trade show presence. We are sharing some amazing VR technology at EXHIBITOR, and ways to use VR that hasn't been seen before,” said Sam Sesti, President of ONU.About ONUONU is a software company at the forefront of 3D visualization. ONU One is the 3D asset platform for delivery to devices. Products are optimized for web, mobile and in virtual and augmented realities. Since 2014, ONU One is the choice of innovators. ONU’s clients include top manufacturers of machinery, sporting goods, electronics and apparel. For more information, visit www.onu1.com Tweet



