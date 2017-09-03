trending Sponsored Content

The Trade Group Launches Commercial Graphics Division

Tweet 3/9/2017

The Trade Group, who recently launched a new Retail Merchandising and Displays division, has now launched an entirely new Commercial Graphics division. This new Commercial Graphics arm is a natural addition to The Trade Group’s vast array of products and services. Sales Consultant Lori Harvey will be driving sales efforts, while Pete Adauto will serve as Project Manager for the division.



According to Chris Stone, President and Co-Founder of The Trade Group, “As with the Event Services and Retail Merchandising divisions we launched in 2016, more clients have been asking us to create commercial graphics for applications beyond trade shows and events. So, pursuing these projects proactively really makes sense for our business over the long term.”



Both Lori and Pete bring decades of commercial graphics experience to the table. Lori’s background includes more than 20 years in advertising and print sales roles, and Pete’s expertise includes more than 20 years of experience as a project manager, production manager and graphic designer in the space.



Pete and Lori’s history of collaboration is a huge plus

Prior to joining The Trade Group, the duo worked together for seven years at a North Texas marketing and design firm that provides commercial graphics and other services for a wide range of industries. Pete and Lori’s history of collaboration really appealed to The Trade Group’s leadership team.



Lori is looking forward to taking on this new challenge with Pete. “It’s important to hire a project manager at the same time as the sales consultant for a new division. In our new roles, Pete and I will be picking up where we left off at the last company, but with more tools at our disposal,” says Lori.



In-house printing capabilities provide numerous benefits

The two are thrilled about the extensive in-house printing capabilities available at The Trade Group, because printing services were typically outsourced at their previous company.



“The Trade Group has a great reputation, which will be a huge asset to me when I approach my industry contacts. Plus, we can also be more competitive from a pricing standpoint, since we’re cutting out the middle man,” says Lori.



Along with expanding business opportunities, removing outsourcing from the equation will also shorten lead times. According to Pete, “The Trade Group made big investments in technology, like the VUTEk hybrid flatbed printer and other high-tech printers. This technology will enable us to cast a wider net outside of graphics for the trade show industry, while turning projects around more quickly.”



Now that Pete and Lori are on board, the duo has ambitious goals for the new division. This includes engaging with a wide variety of businesses, such as auto dealerships, visitors bureaus, festivals, places of worship, restaurant chains, healthcare organizations and more.



Lori elaborates, “Any time you have the opportunity to create a new revenue stream, that is exciting. Our main goal and job No. 1 is to gain market share in the commercial graphics space. Doing so really complements the current trade show space The Trade Group occupies.”



To learn more about The Trade Group’s new Commercial Graphics division, give us a call at 800-343-2005. Lori and Pete would love to speak with you.





ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP

The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more. For more information go to





Contact:

rlussier@tradegroup.com











