SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Showcasing New Super Bright and Vivid LED Tiles at EXHIBITORLIVE

3/9/2017

SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals (“SmartSource,” Hauppauge, NY,



Among them will be LED Tiles available in 2.6 mm and 3.9 mm pixels. The walls are exceptionally bright and display brilliant, vivid colors. They can be customized to meet any size requirements, as well as curved for added impact. They are ideal for engaging an audience by displaying marketing messages in video and image formats. LED Tiles can be used in both indoor and outdoor environments.



EXHIBITORLIVE attendees can gain a firsthand look at this highly engaging event technology at the SmartSource exhibit booth #669, where there will be two 6’ x 12’ hanging signs suspended 20 feet in the air.







Other exciting event technologies which will be on display at the SmartSource booth include: an 80” touchscreen; a 21.5” podium kiosk offering great versatility, economy and ease of use; the Giant iTab Smartphone, and the new high top charging station table, which is ideal for maximum branding opportunities.



For complete product information, stop by the SmartSource booth #669 at EXHIBITORLIVE, visit





About SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals

SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals is the trusted expert in technology solutions for businesses and events and maintains the largest national footprint in the computer and audio visual rental space. SmartSource is widely recognized for its breadth and depth of offerings and seamless systems integration for even the most complex temporary installations. By leveraging high performance IT, AV, and the latest interactive technologies, SmartSource helps marketers effectively convey and distill their brand messages with optimum, impactful impressions. SmartSource has fully-staffed and equipped branch offices in 21major metropolitan markets. Founded in 1984 as Rent-a-PC, the company was the pioneer market maker in technology rentals. For more information, visit





Contact:

LChristiansen@smartsourcerentals.com











