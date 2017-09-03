|
|
|
|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
mg Launches Single Source Simplicity at EXHIBITORLIVE
3/9/2017
The group formerly known as MG Design, is now simply, mg.
Why? It’s our mission to help clients navigate the complexities of their face-to-face marketing programs. That’s where mg’s Single Source Simplicity™ stands out. We deliver a truly flexible approach to every detail of your program. Single Source Simplicity emboldens you with the power of one partner with the complete, in-house ability to deliver every aspect of your experiential marketing needs.
We’re excited to launch simply mg™ – an EXHIBITORLIVE! experience this March 13-15 in Las Vegas -- with a purpose that resonates across all industries, all company sizes and even internally among our account teams. It’s a better way of delivering what you expect. It's true Single Source Simplicity™. Stop by and see us. Every registered visitor to our exhibit, will be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card.
Experience simplicity in action. #EXHIBITORLIVE booth #1145. Get your free hall pass or schedule a 1-on-1 meeting to talk about how mg might simplify your life at www.mgdesign.com/ex17/
Contact:
bolson@mgdesign.com
