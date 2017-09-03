trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

International

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, People

K2 Controller Louis Boish Retires, Nancy Risher to Take on Responsibilities

Tweet 3/9/2017

With 25 years under his belt as a Controller, and having been with K2 since inception, K2’s Controller, Louis Boish, is readying for retirement this spring.



“We all appreciate what Louis has brought to K2 throughout the years (particularly his friendship and voice of reason!) and wish Louis all the best,” said Claudia King, CFO and co-owner of K2 Design and Fabrication.



Though Louis, as well as his expertise, will be missed at K2, they are pleased to announce Nancy Risher, Accounting Manager at K2, will be taking over many of Louis’s responsibilities, and they feel very confident about the transition.



Nancy came to K2 with an impressive background of education and certifications that helps her be well equipped for this task. She has a BS in Organizational Management from Nyack College, has a Certificate in Middle Management from Columbia University, as well as earning Licenses as Registered Representative, Real Estate Agent and Certified Tax Preparer.



Not only has Nancy proven herself capable and driven during her tenure at K2, but she has extensive experience and titles she has earned that lends to her skills in Accounting and Management. This experience ranges from being Assistant Vice President of Operations at Shearson/American Express, the Fiscal Director of Discipleship Outreach Ministries, Director of Accounting at Westways Staffing Agency, to the current position of Accounting Manager at K2.



She has had leadership and training experiences that include accomplishing the Series 7 Exam through the Investment Manager Training, being an Elder at Discipleship Chapel, having multiple trainings in Fundraising, Bookkeeping, Accounting, Sales and Marketing, and more.



K2 has been more than happy with Nancy’s work ethic, proficiency, and ability for strong leadership while at K2, and believes she is strongly suited for these added responsibilities.



K2 congratulates Louis and Nancy as he begins his new journey into retirement, and she moves on to grow within the company and continue her success at K2.





About K2 Design and Fabrication

Founded in 2002, K2 Design and Fabrication is a family owned full-service exhibit house that designs and fabricates trades show, museums, corporate interiors and corporate events. K2’s core values are not just stated but practiced. Quality – meeting or exceeding internal and external customer expectations

Responsibility – taking 100% ownership for behaviors, decisions, and results without blaming or justifying

Integrity – keeping our promises and doing the right thing

Respect – listening and understanding another person’s point of view

Teamwork – working together to achieve results K2 Design and Fabrication offers the highest quality custom exhibits and designs. K2 is big enough to get the job done, and small enough to answer the door. Located in Corona, CA K2 Fabrication serves clients nationwide. For more information, go to





Contact:

bwhite@k2fabrication.com









With 25 years under his belt as a Controller, and having been with K2 since inception, K2’s Controller, Louis Boish, is readying for retirement this spring.“We all appreciate what Louis has brought to K2 throughout the years (particularly his friendship and voice of reason!) and wish Louis all the best,” said Claudia King, CFO and co-owner of K2 Design and Fabrication.Though Louis, as well as his expertise, will be missed at K2, they are pleased to announce Nancy Risher, Accounting Manager at K2, will be taking over many of Louis’s responsibilities, and they feel very confident about the transition.Nancy came to K2 with an impressive background of education and certifications that helps her be well equipped for this task. She has a BS in Organizational Management from Nyack College, has a Certificate in Middle Management from Columbia University, as well as earning Licenses as Registered Representative, Real Estate Agent and Certified Tax Preparer.Not only has Nancy proven herself capable and driven during her tenure at K2, but she has extensive experience and titles she has earned that lends to her skills in Accounting and Management. This experience ranges from being Assistant Vice President of Operations at Shearson/American Express, the Fiscal Director of Discipleship Outreach Ministries, Director of Accounting at Westways Staffing Agency, to the current position of Accounting Manager at K2.She has had leadership and training experiences that include accomplishing the Series 7 Exam through the Investment Manager Training, being an Elder at Discipleship Chapel, having multiple trainings in Fundraising, Bookkeeping, Accounting, Sales and Marketing, and more.K2 has been more than happy with Nancy’s work ethic, proficiency, and ability for strong leadership while at K2, and believes she is strongly suited for these added responsibilities.K2 congratulates Louis and Nancy as he begins his new journey into retirement, and she moves on to grow within the company and continue her success at K2.About K2 Design and FabricationFounded in 2002, K2 Design and Fabrication is a family owned full-service exhibit house that designs and fabricates trades show, museums, corporate interiors and corporate events. K2’s core values are not just stated but practiced.K2 Design and Fabrication offers the highest quality custom exhibits and designs. K2 is big enough to get the job done, and small enough to answer the door. Located in Corona, CA K2 Fabrication serves clients nationwide. For more information, go to www.k2fabrication.com Tweet



