EDPA Northeast Chapter to Host Annual Cocktail Kickoff Meeting at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 3/9/2017

The EDPA Northeast chapter, voted 2016 Chapter of the year, will be hosting its annual cocktail kickoff meeting at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017. The event is being held on Monday, March 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 at Mandalay Bay Banyon F on level 3, to celebrate the success of 2016 and talk about what’s to come in 2017.



2016 was an amazing and prosperous year for the Northeast. In the spirit of benefaction, the chapter held two fundraising events that directly gave back to the industry. It resurrecting the famed Rally at the Alley bowling fundraiser that benefits an individual in need that has roots within the industry. The Rally, held in May at Splitsville in Foxboro, raised $5,000 for the family the late Rob Corrona, a long time freelance exhibit designer. In September, the first annual golf tournament called “The Classic” collected $5,000 that was donated to the EDPA Foundation for student scholarships.



The Chapter had a major focus on education throughout the year. This included hosting several events directly targeting students from BSU and FIT. It hosted the annual spring meeting at FIT for the second straight year which culminated in some chapter members hitting the batting cages on Chelsea Pier in high heels. Two chapter companies, Access TCA and Hill & Partners hosted student talks at EXHIBITORLIVE in March while many other companies contributed time and resources to mentor students and provide portfolio reviews throughout the year.



Event/2017: Register for the EDPA Northeast Cocktail Kickoff here:



Resurrected in 2014, the EDPA Northeast Chapter creates an environment of collaboration to strengthen and maintain a sustainable industry focusing on education, benefaction and succession. EDPA National awarded the EDPA Northeast Chapter with Chapter of the Year at the 2016 Access Annual Meeting.



For more information, contact: Marisa Pacheco at mpacheco@t3exp.com or info@edpanortheast.com, or go to





Contact:

info@edpanortheast.com









