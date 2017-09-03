|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
The Power of Storytelling for Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
GES Awards Ten Educational Scholarships for EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Awards
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Honored with Standout Exhibit Award Shows & Events
Maastricht, the Netherlands, Selected to Host European Congress on Biotechnology 2020 Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results International
Unique Roof Creates Thailand's Largest Column-free Exhibition Space EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Now Accepting Entries Shows & Events
Hubb to Power Content Management for Microsoft Ignite
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Associations/Press, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EDPA Northeast Chapter to Host Annual Cocktail Kickoff Meeting at EXHIBITORLIVE
3/9/2017
The EDPA Northeast chapter, voted 2016 Chapter of the year, will be hosting its annual cocktail kickoff meeting at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017. The event is being held on Monday, March 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 at Mandalay Bay Banyon F on level 3, to celebrate the success of 2016 and talk about what’s to come in 2017.
2016 was an amazing and prosperous year for the Northeast. In the spirit of benefaction, the chapter held two fundraising events that directly gave back to the industry. It resurrecting the famed Rally at the Alley bowling fundraiser that benefits an individual in need that has roots within the industry. The Rally, held in May at Splitsville in Foxboro, raised $5,000 for the family the late Rob Corrona, a long time freelance exhibit designer. In September, the first annual golf tournament called “The Classic” collected $5,000 that was donated to the EDPA Foundation for student scholarships.
The Chapter had a major focus on education throughout the year. This included hosting several events directly targeting students from BSU and FIT. It hosted the annual spring meeting at FIT for the second straight year which culminated in some chapter members hitting the batting cages on Chelsea Pier in high heels. Two chapter companies, Access TCA and Hill & Partners hosted student talks at EXHIBITORLIVE in March while many other companies contributed time and resources to mentor students and provide portfolio reviews throughout the year.
Event/2017: Register for the EDPA Northeast Cocktail Kickoff here: edpanortheast.com/events/2017/2/3/edpa-northeast-cocktail-kickoff-at-exhibitor-live-2017
Resurrected in 2014, the EDPA Northeast Chapter creates an environment of collaboration to strengthen and maintain a sustainable industry focusing on education, benefaction and succession. EDPA National awarded the EDPA Northeast Chapter with Chapter of the Year at the 2016 Access Annual Meeting.
For more information, contact: Marisa Pacheco at mpacheco@t3exp.com or info@edpanortheast.com, or go to www.edpanortheast.com.
Contact:
info@edpanortheast.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|