Former White House Director of Operations David Cusack Joins Hargrove

Tweet 3/9/2017

Hargrove, Inc., the creator of compelling, world-class environments for events, experiential marketing activations, custom exhibits and trade shows announces an addition to its sales team.



David Cusack joins the growing Events team at Hargrove as a Senior Sales Executive. David most recently served as a Director of Operations at The White House responsible for the daily operations and finances of the White House and the Executive Office of the President. Prior to this role, he served as a commissioned officer to President Obama as his Director of Advance and produced summits at the State Department.



“I am delighted to be able to bring all of my experience on the client side to my new sales role at Hargrove. For the better part of a decade I have been tremendously impressed with the creativity and vision that they have brought to every project,” says David.



David brings to Hargrove a wealth of expertise in executing large-scale and high-profile events and summits both domestically and overseas.



“He is an extraordinary addition to our team,” says Tim McGill, CEO. “David’s proven track record executing highly-detailed, logistically challenging projects is a tremendous asset to the company as we continue to diversify and attract new business.”



