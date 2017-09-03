|
|
|
|
|
Company News
MJH Live Events Group Experiences Record Growth
3/9/2017
Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. (MJH) Live Events group has experienced record expansion since its formation. Launched in June 2015, the number of events produced have increased an impressive 300 percent.
Tom Tolve, vice president of MJH Live Events is thrilled to be part of the success. “Since joining MJH Associates a little less than two years ago, it’s been exciting to witness such unprecedented growth. I find it incredibly rewarding to be part of an organization focused on delivering vital education to the health care community and positively affecting the lives of patients,” Tolve said. “Everything we do here makes a difference.”
In 2015, MJH Live Events produced 85 national events. This year, that number is projected to exceed 350 events and continue to expand internationally. Furthermore, the team began with a staff of five when the division originated and has now grown to over 20. MJH Live Events collaborates with renowned clinical partners to strategically execute live events that promote engagement, create optimal learning experiences, employ best-practices and offer an unforgettable attendee experience.
MJH Live Events is a standalone business and supports the efforts of its sister companies, OncLive®, CURE®, Physicians’ Education Resource®, Pharmacy Times®, Specialty Pharmacy Times®, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™, Targeted Oncology® and Rare Disease Communication®.
About Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc.
A full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., is dedicated to providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. The company combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and custom market research with the customer service focus and customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit www.mjhassoc.com.
Contact:
tburek@mjhassoc.com
|
|
|
