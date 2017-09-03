trending Sponsored Content

APG Rentals to Showcase Latest Videowall Rental Solutions at EXHIBITORLIVE

Emphasizing its commitment to provide rental and staging customers with robust and cutting-edge large display solutions, APG Rentals, North America’s leading sub-renter of large videowall displays, today announced that it will showcase the latest videowall solutions to LIVE 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from March 13th – 15th.



“Our team of knowledgeable professionals will be on-site to help educate EXHIBITORLIVE attendees as to which type of displays will best meet to their specific event needs,” APG Rentals President and CEO David Weatherhead said today. “APG Rentals is known for its excellent consultation services and unparalleled industry knowledge. As a specialist videowall rental company, we are not trying to sell one specific product, and that gives us the unique ability to truly suggest the best videowall solution for any given exhibit or live event application.”



In addition to providing complimentary consultations, APG Rentals will showcase some of its latest event installation projects, including its 108-paneled NEC 55” modular LCD videowall with hydraulic-powered mobility.







“Our breadth of videowall experience reinforces our expertise in the space,” Weatherhead emphasized, “and EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 is the perfect opportunity for us to meet with rental and staging professionals in person to show them the unique possibilities that are available with cutting-edge video wall technology.”



In 2017, APG Rentals has heavily invested in the latest display technologies from premiere display manufacturers — such as NEC — and they look forward to utilizing the industry’s newest developments to better meet their clients’ needs. “Display technology is constantly evolving, and we’re at the forefront of this innovation,” Weatherhead said. “We have all of the best videowall technologies at our fingertips, and that allows us to help turn a vision into a reality in a powerful and cost-effective way.”



EXHIBITORLIVE is North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services. Explore trade show and event suppliers, new ideas, innovative technologies, useful products and vital services. It is the fastest, most cost-efficient method of finding new partners.



For more information on APG Rentals, visit Booth #654 at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017.





APG Rentals searches the world for the most innovative, high impact audio visual products, and brings them to special events, meetings, and trade shows in the USA and Canada. With offices in Orlando and Toronto, they offer one of the most comprehensive portfolios of cutting-edge large video display solutions, each with customized accessories, specialist technical support, and full system design for industry partners. APG Rentals has worked with some of the largest exhibit, production houses, and experiential marketing agencies in the business, providing tailored support for each client. For more information go to





