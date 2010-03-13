|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
GES Invites EXHIBITORLIVE Attendees to Relax and Refocus
3/9/2017
GES, a global experiential marketing partner to many of the world’s leading companies, invites EXHIBITORLIVE attendees to relax and refocus. Attendees visiting the GES team in booth #1423 will experience a respite from the show floor and enjoy being pampered in our spa-themed environment entitled, “Relax. Refocus. We’ve got this,” while learning more about GES’ consultative strategic, creative and global exhibition and event program management services.
Whether planning a global exhibit program or an upcoming user conference, GES is the leader in full-service experiential solutions. From creative and strategic marketing capabilities to door-to-floor logistics and account management services, these industry-leading resources provide peace-of-mind and program stability to today’s marketers, allowing them to focus on their broader business objectives.
“We know that being a trade show or event manager is stressful with expectations of perfection, a show-stopping performance, and impressive results,” comments Vin Saia, GES’s EVP of corporate accounts. “GES offers the most comprehensive portfolio of services combined with a team committed to smart solutions and meaningful results. At EXHIBITORLIVE, we’re helping marketers take a moment for themselves -to relax and unwind. With the help of our strategists, we will help booth visitors refocus on their program’s most pressing needs. From there – we can guide them to how GES’ global capabilities can satisfy those needs and bring them peace of mind. When working with GES, clients understand they are not alone. ‘We’ve Got This!’”
As a global innovator, GES is committed to investing in our client’s communities through education. At EXHIBITORLIVE, GES provided 10 scholarships to lucky recipients who will receive a comprehensive offering of educational sessions, including several taught by GES team members.
Join GES’ most creative and experienced minds as they present the following sessions:
For companies interested in becoming a GES supplier, the company will have a representative in the booth during the designated, pre-show Strategic Partner hours on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 from 10 – 11:30 am.
About GES
GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading brands and shows, including Bell Helicopter, Merck & Co., Phillips Lighting and Komatsu, and CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the seventh year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the “World’s 50 Largest Agency Companies.” For more information, visit www.ges.com.
Contact:
dpage@ges.com
|
|