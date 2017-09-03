trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

International

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

CadmiumCD Launches Enhanced Meeting Planning App at WVC Annual Conference

Tweet 3/9/2017

CadmiumCD announced an enhanced version of its eventScribe® Conference App, eventScribe Boost™, with breakthrough features that extend beyond the attendee event experience. Now, when planners, speakers, or vendors log in to a conference’s eventScribe® App, they can be greeted with alternate content that relate to their specific role.



Meeting planners can view event data in real-time and react accordingly with powerful tools for communicating with attendees, vendors, and speakers using enhancements embedded throughout the app. These enhancements give planners direct access to contact information for attendees, speakers, and poster presenters, as well as real-time analytics on mobile app usage and speaker activity at the event.



Vendors and staff that work at the event can access a shared contact list, and can connect with anyone on the list by text message, phone call, or email.



Speakers receive speaker ready room details, a personalized presentation schedule, and access to audience questions that have been posed for their presentation(s). They can use the app’s QR code scanner to check-in to the speaker ready room and to log in to a laptop to edit their presentation materials.



Peter Wyatt, Chief Technology Officer at CadmiumCD, boils the features offered by eventScribe Boost™ to three simple benefits: “In layman’s terms, the major benefits are quick and easy communication, instant access to important data in the app, and the magic of delivering information when your stakeholders need it.”



“It’s this ability to react instantly that makes Boost so powerful,” said Tracy Covert, Digital Assets Manager at Western Veterinary Conference (WVC). “I can access contact information for my staff and members, write quick notes about a session, or make changes to the schedule from my phone.”



eventScribe Boost Meeting Planning App from CadmiumCD

“There is a growing need for technology-driven meeting planners to access conference management tools at their shows,” says Wyatt. “WVC has nearly 100 third party vendors and staff members working on the show, which highlights the need for effective communication between all parties. The eventScribe Boost™ app optimizes this communication.”



Enhanced presentation profiles give full access to logistical data like audio-visual needs, room setup, and food and beverage orders. Meeting planners use a shared in-app to-do list, and can take photos and notes on presentations.



All of this data connects with CadmiumCD’s data management system, the Conference Harvester, so that changes made onsite update any eventScribe products, including Conference Apps, Websites, Speaker Ready Room Software and Digital Signage. When a speaker cancels, or when there is an unexpected problem with the schedule, meetings planners can now mobilize their staff instantly to make appropriate changes to the schedule.



This deep integration between the mobile app, logistics orders, contact information, and registration data is achieved through CadmiumCD’s vertical product offering. With the CadmiumCD platform, a meeting planner can manage education, expo, and attendee data through one integrated dashboard.



To learn more about eventScribe Boost™ and the CadmiumCD Platform, visit eventscribe.com/boost or contact CadmiumCD directly at info@cadmiumcd.com, or 410-638-9239.





About CadmiumCD

CadmiumCD is an event-technology company with more than 15 years of experience providing on-demand content management solutions that streamline the workflow for Meeting Planners, Exhibition Organizers, Education Directors, and Attendees worldwide. The company’s software platform makes it easy to collect, manage and share content to all event stakeholders through its modules: Call for Papers, Speaker & Exhibitor Data Management, Digital Content Publication, Audio Recordings, Digital Poster Galleries, Online Itinerary Planners, Interactive Floor Plans, Native Event Apps, and Post-Conference Evaluations. For more information, visit





Contact:

info@cadmiumcd.com









CadmiumCD announced an enhanced version of its eventScribe® Conference App, eventScribe Boost™, with breakthrough features that extend beyond the attendee event experience. Now, when planners, speakers, or vendors log in to a conference’s eventScribe® App, they can be greeted with alternate content that relate to their specific role.Meeting planners can view event data in real-time and react accordingly with powerful tools for communicating with attendees, vendors, and speakers using enhancements embedded throughout the app. These enhancements give planners direct access to contact information for attendees, speakers, and poster presenters, as well as real-time analytics on mobile app usage and speaker activity at the event.Vendors and staff that work at the event can access a shared contact list, and can connect with anyone on the list by text message, phone call, or email.Speakers receive speaker ready room details, a personalized presentation schedule, and access to audience questions that have been posed for their presentation(s). They can use the app’s QR code scanner to check-in to the speaker ready room and to log in to a laptop to edit their presentation materials.Peter Wyatt, Chief Technology Officer at CadmiumCD, boils the features offered by eventScribe Boost™ to three simple benefits: “In layman’s terms, the major benefits are quick and easy communication, instant access to important data in the app, and the magic of delivering information when your stakeholders need it.”“It’s this ability to react instantly that makes Boost so powerful,” said Tracy Covert, Digital Assets Manager at Western Veterinary Conference (WVC). “I can access contact information for my staff and members, write quick notes about a session, or make changes to the schedule from my phone.”eventScribe Boost Meeting Planning App from CadmiumCD“There is a growing need for technology-driven meeting planners to access conference management tools at their shows,” says Wyatt. “WVC has nearly 100 third party vendors and staff members working on the show, which highlights the need for effective communication between all parties. The eventScribe Boost™ app optimizes this communication.”Enhanced presentation profiles give full access to logistical data like audio-visual needs, room setup, and food and beverage orders. Meeting planners use a shared in-app to-do list, and can take photos and notes on presentations.All of this data connects with CadmiumCD’s data management system, the Conference Harvester, so that changes made onsite update any eventScribe products, including Conference Apps, Websites, Speaker Ready Room Software and Digital Signage. When a speaker cancels, or when there is an unexpected problem with the schedule, meetings planners can now mobilize their staff instantly to make appropriate changes to the schedule.This deep integration between the mobile app, logistics orders, contact information, and registration data is achieved through CadmiumCD’s vertical product offering. With the CadmiumCD platform, a meeting planner can manage education, expo, and attendee data through one integrated dashboard.To learn more about eventScribe Boost™ and the CadmiumCD Platform, visit eventscribe.com/boost or contact CadmiumCD directly at info@cadmiumcd.com, or 410-638-9239.About CadmiumCDCadmiumCD is an event-technology company with more than 15 years of experience providing on-demand content management solutions that streamline the workflow for Meeting Planners, Exhibition Organizers, Education Directors, and Attendees worldwide. The company’s software platform makes it easy to collect, manage and share content to all event stakeholders through its modules: Call for Papers, Speaker & Exhibitor Data Management, Digital Content Publication, Audio Recordings, Digital Poster Galleries, Online Itinerary Planners, Interactive Floor Plans, Native Event Apps, and Post-Conference Evaluations. For more information, visit www.CadmiumCD.com Tweet



