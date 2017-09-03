trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

International

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Ohio-based Exhibitpro Selects Washington DC for New East Coast Office

Tweet 3/9/2017

25 year-old Exhibitpro answered its substantial growth on the East Coast, by opening its newest office and client care facility in Washington DC. “We've experienced significant and sustained growth over the past 10 years, and much of this growth is rooted on the East Coast", said Lori Miller, Exhibitpro’s CEO. Miller added, “our new Washington DC office extends Exhibitpro’s heritage of delivering extraordinary creativity and service to companies that want to maximize their face-to-face marketing engagements through exhibits, events and corporate environments".



Blake Miller, Exhibitpro’s Director of National Accounts, has been selected to lead the new Washington DC office. "With Ohio among the lowest operating cost centers in the United States, we are able to provide our clients with extremely cost effective solutions in tandem with our unparalleled creativity and client care”, said Miller. He added, "I am extremely excited about our growth in this market, and with the opportunity to lead our expansion on the East Coast”.



Founded in 1991, Exhibitpro is a nationally certified woman-owned business that creates and produces face-to-face marketing experiences through exhibits, events and corporate environments. Headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, with offices in Phoenix, Arizona and Washington D.C., the enterprise services global brands across the healthcare, technology, environmental, financial services, and retail industries. For more information about the company’s Creative. Innovative. Proven. approach, visit





Contact:

glindsey@exhibitpro.net









25 year-old Exhibitpro answered its substantial growth on the East Coast, by opening its newest office and client care facility in Washington DC. “We've experienced significant and sustained growth over the past 10 years, and much of this growth is rooted on the East Coast", said Lori Miller, Exhibitpro’s CEO. Miller added, “our new Washington DC office extends Exhibitpro’s heritage of delivering extraordinary creativity and service to companies that want to maximize their face-to-face marketing engagements through exhibits, events and corporate environments".Blake Miller, Exhibitpro’s Director of National Accounts, has been selected to lead the new Washington DC office. "With Ohio among the lowest operating cost centers in the United States, we are able to provide our clients with extremely cost effective solutions in tandem with our unparalleled creativity and client care”, said Miller. He added, "I am extremely excited about our growth in this market, and with the opportunity to lead our expansion on the East Coast”.Founded in 1991, Exhibitpro is a nationally certified woman-owned business that creates and produces face-to-face marketing experiences through exhibits, events and corporate environments. Headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, with offices in Phoenix, Arizona and Washington D.C., the enterprise services global brands across the healthcare, technology, environmental, financial services, and retail industries. For more information about the company’s Creative. Innovative. Proven. approach, visit www.Exhibitpro.net Tweet



