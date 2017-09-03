|
|
|
|
|
People
Visit KC Hires Andre Walker as National Account Manager
3/9/2017
Visit KC, Kansas City’s tourism and hospitality organization, is pleased to announce the recent hire of Andre Walker as national account manager. Walker, who will be based in Washington, D.C., brings more than 20 years of hospitality experience to the team, ranging from work in hotels to destination marketing organizations. His first day was Feb. 20.
As national account manager, Walker will work in the large meeting segment, consisting of 500-plus room nights on peak. He will be responsible for the Washington, D.C./East Coast region of the United States, which will create more opportunities for Visit KC to generate new business in Kansas City from the association and corporate markets. Additionally, Walker will secure and organize large, in-house and multiple-hotel business as well as citywide event proposals.
Prior to joining the team, Walker served for nearly nine years as national sales manager for the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau, where he sold Memphis as a destination for association conferences and other large events. He also worked for four years as director of sales for the Chicago Convention and Tourism Bureau, where he was named the organization’s highest revenue producer in 2007. Walker is a graduate of Coppin State University with a degree in business.
“Andre’s addition brings a level of expertise and experience that’s essential to selling our destination to national audiences,” said President & CEO Ronnie Burt. “He’s a proven sales producer with a thorough understanding of the sales process, and we expect him to make an immediate impact.”
About Visit KC
Visit KC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to ignite global passion for visiting Kansas City. Through marketing, sales and service of the convention and tourism industries, Visit KC supports a vital and growing component of the local economy—generating more than 46,000 jobs and $5.1 billion in economic impact annually. For more information about Kansas City, go to www.VisitKC.com.
Contact:
dklaus@visitkc.com
|
|
|
