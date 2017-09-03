trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

Shows & Events

Sponsored Content

International

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

ABEX EXHIBITS to Launch New Products, Website at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 3/9/2017

ABEX EXHIBITS, based in Los Angeles, California and a leading exhibit manufacturer in the tradeshow industry for 35 years, is launching their brand new website on Friday March 10th, right before



In addition to launching the new website and rebranding as ABEX EXHIBITS, ABEX is rolling out new product lines – LUMIWALL Curve & LUMIWALL Trapezoidal backlit graphic displays (with SEG press-fit fabrics), TRITON (Alumalite V2) hybrid displays with new SEG fitting + V-leg counter, and SOLAR AT, the trapezoidal version of the legendary SOLAR A.







Come see the CITY OF ABEX at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center (Booth #1561) where you can preview all of our new LUMIWALL backlit displays.



"ABEX looks forward to having you as a guest at EXHIBITORLIVE and engaging with you to share everything that’s new for 2017," said Robbie Blumenfeld, President / CEO.



For more information, go to





Contact:

rblumenfeld@abex.com











More information about Abex Exhibits...





ABEX EXHIBITS, based in Los Angeles, California and a leading exhibit manufacturer in the tradeshow industry for 35 years, is launching their brand new website on Friday March 10th, right before EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.In addition to launching the new website and rebranding as ABEX EXHIBITS, ABEX is rolling out new product lines – LUMIWALL Curve & LUMIWALL Trapezoidal backlit graphic displays (with SEG press-fit fabrics), TRITON (Alumalite V2) hybrid displays with new SEG fitting + V-leg counter, and SOLAR AT, the trapezoidal version of the legendary SOLAR A.Come see the CITY OF ABEX at EXHIBITOR2017 in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center (Booth #1561) where you can preview all of our new LUMIWALL backlit displays."ABEX looks forward to having you as a guest at EXHIBITORand engaging with you to share everything that’s new for 2017," said Robbie Blumenfeld, President / CEO.For more information, go to www.abex.com , or call (800) 537-0231. Tweet



