Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
ABEX EXHIBITS to Launch New Products, Website at EXHIBITORLIVE
3/9/2017
ABEX EXHIBITS, based in Los Angeles, California and a leading exhibit manufacturer in the tradeshow industry for 35 years, is launching their brand new website on Friday March 10th, right before EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.
In addition to launching the new website and rebranding as ABEX EXHIBITS, ABEX is rolling out new product lines – LUMIWALL Curve & LUMIWALL Trapezoidal backlit graphic displays (with SEG press-fit fabrics), TRITON (Alumalite V2) hybrid displays with new SEG fitting + V-leg counter, and SOLAR AT, the trapezoidal version of the legendary SOLAR A.
Come see the CITY OF ABEX at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center (Booth #1561) where you can preview all of our new LUMIWALL backlit displays.
"ABEX looks forward to having you as a guest at EXHIBITORLIVE and engaging with you to share everything that’s new for 2017," said Robbie Blumenfeld, President / CEO.
For more information, go to www.abex.com, or call (800) 537-0231.
Contact:
rblumenfeld@abex.com
More information about Abex Exhibits...
