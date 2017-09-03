|
|
|
|
|
People
Greater Columbus Convention Center Hires Anna Nash as Director of Sales
3/9/2017
Anna Nash has joined the SMG-managed Greater Columbus Convention Center (GCCC) as director of sales.
Nash is a hotel and convention sales veteran accustomed to collaborating with event facilities and sports authorities. She will directly supervise a sales department of seven and serve as a key liaison in the Columbus Collaborative composed of the GCCC, Experience Columbus and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission.
She most recently served as the director of sales & services for the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau for 11 years. Her experience also includes residing in Germany where she was affiliated with the International Women’s Club as leader of the newcomers committee and teacher of English as a secondary language, positions as director of convention sales, senior sales manager and convention sales manager with Visit LEX, the Lexington, Kentucky convention and visitors bureau, and as sales manager for the Marriott Griffin Gate Resort in Lexington.
A Dublin resident, Nash is a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She is a Certified Tourism Ambassador and a member of Meeting Professionals International, Destination Marketing Association International, National Association of Sports Commissions, Religious Conference Management Association, American Society of Association Executives and the Professional Convention Management Association.
“Her ability to collaborate and build partnerships in the community is a proven strength that will only continue to help propel our own collaboration efforts forward in Columbus,” said GCCC Assistant General Manager Sue Graves.
The Greater Columbus Convention Center, located in downtown Columbus, hosted an estimated 2.5 million visitors in 2016. The facility is owned by the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority and is managed by SMG.
Founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 240 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering company SAVOR, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide.
Visit www.columbusconventions.com and www.smgworld.com for more information.
Contact:
jdavis@columbusconventions.com
|
|
|
