EXHIBITORLIVE News
Valerie Hurst and Emilie Barta to Lead Session on Attendee Engagement at EXHIBITORLIVE
3/9/2017
How important is attendee engagement at trade shows?
We asked Valerie Hurst, CTSM, Senior Account Executive for Skyline Exhibits of Central Ohio, who also serves as a CTSM graduate advisor and EXHIBITORLIVE faculty member.
"Attendee engagement was the number one concern exhibit managers shared with us at EXHIBITORLIVE 2016 and in conversations since," said Hurst. "Regardless of where you are at in your exhibit planning, there are actionable steps you can take to create a more seamless and efficient process for attendee engagement."
Hurst will partner with Emilie Barta, a trade show presentation strategist, marketer, designer, and presenter, to lead an educational session at EXHIBITORLIVE on Thursday, March 16.
Their session, titled From Aisle to Exhibit: Attendee Attraction Tips to Increase Your Qualified Lead Count, will help you gain a better understanding of the tactics to attract and engage attendees out of the aisle and into your booth. Topics will include how to:
"Getting back to the basics is important and oftentimes forgotten as exhibit managers get bogged down in logistics and checklists," added Barta. "Our session will help attendees adjust the way they approach their next trade show, refresh their processes, and better explain the 'whys' to their higher ups. Sometimes the simplest things make the biggest impressions!"
For more information about attending this session at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.exhibitorlive.com/2017/session.asp?ID=R206.
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring 169 educational sessions covering every aspect of face-to-face marketing. The conference, held March 12-16, 2017, is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance.
In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. For more information, go to www.ctsm.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
|