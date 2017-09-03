trending Sponsored Content

Valerie Hurst and Emilie Barta to Lead Session on Attendee Engagement at EXHIBITORLIVE

How important is attendee engagement at trade shows?



We asked Valerie Hurst, CTSM, Senior Account Executive for Skyline Exhibits of Central Ohio, who also serves as a CTSM graduate advisor and EXHIBITORLIVE faculty member.



"Attendee engagement was the number one concern exhibit managers shared with us at EXHIBITORLIVE 2016 and in conversations since," said Hurst. "Regardless of where you are at in your exhibit planning, there are actionable steps you can take to create a more seamless and efficient process for attendee engagement."



Hurst will partner with Emilie Barta, a trade show presentation strategist, marketer, designer, and presenter, to lead an educational session at EXHIBITORLIVE on Thursday, March 16.



Their session, titled Design your exhibit to create a successful sales atmosphere

Identify and assemble a booth staff that will serve the needs of attendees and achieve your team goals

Develop a marketing and messaging plan that cuts through the clutter "Emilie Barta and I have different perspectives based on our respective backgrounds," said Hurst. "My perspective comes from pre-planning the exhibit experience, and hers from the overall marketing and show floor presenting experience. Putting these two perspectives together creates a unique discussion on how exhibit managers can help their booth staff succeed. And oftentimes the ideas are no cost; low cost; or merely a shift in thinking, saying, or doing."



"Getting back to the basics is important and oftentimes forgotten as exhibit managers get bogged down in logistics and checklists," added Barta. "Our session will help attendees adjust the way they approach their next trade show, refresh their processes, and better explain the 'whys' to their higher ups. Sometimes the simplest things make the biggest impressions!"



For more information about attending this session at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring



In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach.





