Awards
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces 2017 EuroShop Awards Winners
3/11/2017
EXHIBITOR Magazine is proud to announce the following winners in its 2017 EuroShop Awards. Sponsored by Access TCA Inc., one of the largest independently owned face-to-face marketing companies in North America, the competition was open to all trade show stands making their debut at EuroShop 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Held once every three years, EuroShop sets the tone for the stand- and retail-design industries. Featuring inventive materials, unique concepts, and one-off creations, the trade fair offers endless inspiration for exhibition and event professionals the world over.
“At EXHIBITOR, my team of writers and editors attends dozens of trade shows and events brimming with experiential design each year, including the International Consumer Electronics Show, the World Expo, Olympic Park, Mobile World Congress, Integrated Systems Europe, the Milan Furniture Fair, and many more,” said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. “But EuroShop is among our favorite events to attend every three years, and I have to commend the exhibitors here at EuroShop 2017 for raising the bar when it comes to exhibit design, and setting trends in motion that will reverberate and impact the industry for years to come.”
During the show, a jury panel of international designers scored all entries, and Winners and Honorable Mentions in three size-based categories along with the People’s Choice winner (chosen by popular vote on ExhibitorOnline.com) were announced at the show, where Honorable Mentions received a plaque and Winners received a trophy.
This year’s winners are:
Small Category Winner: Winkels Messe- und Ausstellungsbau GmbH
Small Category Honorable Mention: Allmax Sp. z o.o.
Small Category Honorable Mention: Public Address Polska Sp. z o.o.
Medium Category Winner: Fairnet GmbH
Medium Category Honorable Mention: Atelier Dambock Messebau GmbH
Medium Category Honorable Mention: Schendel & Pawlaczyk Messebau GmbH
Large Category Winner: Aluvision N.V.
Large Category Honorable Mention: BeMatrix bvba
Large Category Honorable Mention: Octonorm
People’s Choice Winner: Changzhou Hawk Display Appliance Manufacture Co. Ltd.
For more information about EXHIBITOR Magazine’s EuroShop Awards, visit: www.exhibitoronline.com/awards/euroshop/index.asp
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
